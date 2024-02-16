Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.07708 for each Preferred share ($0.925 annually). Distributions are payable March 8, 2024 to shareholders on record as at February 29, 2024.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $25.31 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.35 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $36.66.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details Class A Share (FTN)

$0.12570 Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A)

$0.07708 Record Date:

February 29, 2024 Payable Date:

March 8, 2024

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com