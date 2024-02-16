Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annualized). Distributions are payable March 8, 2024 to shareholders on record as at February 29, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.75 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.42 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.17 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000 Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.06667 Record Date: February 29, 2024 Payable Date: March 8, 2024



Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com