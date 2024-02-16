Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04658 for each Class A share and $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable March 8, 2024 to shareholders on record as at February 29, 2024.



Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on February 29, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.04658 per share based on the VWAP of $6.59 payable on March 8, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.39 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.22 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.62.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Nova Scotia

CIBC

National Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Investment Management

AGF Management Ltd.

CI Financial Corp.

IGM Financial Inc.

Life Insurance

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Sun Life Financial Inc.

Utilities & Other

BCE Inc.

TransAlta Corp.

TC Energy Corp.

Power Financial Corp.

TMX Group Inc.









Distribution Details

Class A Share (PDV) $0.04658 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06667 Record Date: February 29, 2024 Payable Date: March 8, 2024







