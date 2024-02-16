Final result of SATO Corporation’s rights offeringFinal result of SATO Corporation’s rights offering

SATO CORPORATION Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2024 at 4.15 pm EEST



Subscription period of SATO Corporation’s (the “Company”) rights offering (the “Offering”) expired on 14 February 2024. According to the final result, a total of 28,279,377 new shares in the Company were subscribed for in the Offering, which corresponds to approximately 99.90 per cent of the 28,308,533 new shares in the Company offered in the Offering. The subscription price was EUR 7.07 per new share. The Offering will generate for the Company gross proceeds of approximately EUR 200 million. The proceeds raised in the share issue will be entered in full in the Company’s reserve for invested non-restricted equity.

The Board of Directors of the Company has today, on 16 February 2024, decided on the approval of the subscriptions made in the Offering in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. As the Offering was almost fully subscribed, no unsubscribed offer shares were offered for subscription in a secondary offering. The Offering will increase the number of shares in the Company by 28,279,377 shares from the current 56,783,067 to 85,062,444 shares. The new shares correspond to approximately 33.25 per cent of all shares in the Company after the completion of the Offering.

The new shares will be registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about 20 February 2024.

The new shares will carry the right to receive dividends and other distributions of funds by the Company, if any, and to other shareholder rights in the Company as of the registration of the shares with the Trade Register and in the shareholders’ register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on or about 21 February 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Antti Aarnio, President and CEO, phone: +358 20 134 4200

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone: +358 20 134 4226

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In 2023, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 288.4 million, operating profit EUR -113.6 million and profit before taxes EUR -185.8 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 4.9 billion. www.sato.fi

