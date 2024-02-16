Truxton Announces Relocation to Burton Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton, a leading provider of wealth, family office, and banking services, announced Friday plans to relocate its headquarters to Burton Hills in the Green Hills area of Nashville.



"We’ve spent the past few years looking for a new home for our business," said Tom Stumb, CEO and Chairman at Truxton. "It was most important to us to find a headquarters building that would be both convenient and safe for clients and employees for at least the next twenty years."

Since its founding in 2004, Truxton’s headquarters has been located in Belle Meade Office Park. The new headquarters, situated at 20 Burton Hills Blvd, Suite 200, is currently under renovation and will occupy the entire second floor of the 20 Burton Hills building. The relocation is targeted for early summer this year.

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.