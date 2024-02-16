Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market to Surpass 15.35 Billion by 2031 Driven by Surging Consumer Demand for Safer and More Sustainable Alternatives

Westford, USA, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growth of the global organic personal care ingredients market is strongly propelled by the changing consumer landscape, which is increasingly gravitating toward healthier and more sustainable lifestyles. There is a discernible surge in the demand for organic personal care products as consumers become more informed about the advantages of using natural and organic ingredients on their skin and hair.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market”

Pages - 157

Tables – 65

Figures – 75

The global organic personal care ingredients market finds itself in a favorable environment for growth, primarily propelled by the increasing consumer awareness and demand for natural and organic products. This dynamic shift in consumer behavior is a significant driving force behind the market's expansion.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/organic-personal-care-ingredients-market

Prominent Players in Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Dow Chemical Company

Clariant AG

Givaudan SA

Evonik Industries AG

Symrise AG

Solvay SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Lonza Group Ltd

Cargill, Incorporated

AAK AB

Naturex SA

Seppic SA

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Tate & Lyle PLC

Natural Ingredients Segment to Dominate Market due to Preserving the Innate Preservation Properties

Natural ingredients segment is undergoing a remarkable surge in growth and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment within the global organic personal care ingredients market. Natural ingredients are sourced from various natural reservoirs, including plants, minerals, and specific animal derivatives. These ingredients are characterized by their absence of synthetic chemicals and minimal processing, which helps preserve the raw materials' innate properties and benefits.

Europe has firmly cemented its position as a primary global organic personal care ingredients market, with several key factors contributing to its leadership. The region's unwavering commitment to sustainability and stringent regulatory standards has significantly shaped the organic and natural beauty and personal care landscape.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/organic-personal-care-ingredients-market

Sugar Polymers Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Extensively Utilized in the Formulation

Sugar polymers segment has established its dominance in the global organic personal care ingredients market and is poised to continue its growth trajectory in the forecast period. This category of ingredients, which encompasses polyols, monosaccharides, and glycogen, is extensively utilized in formulating organic personal care products.

Asia Pacific is experiencing robust growth in the global organic personal care ingredients market, owing to several compelling factors reshaping consumer preferences and behaviors. This surge can be attributed to the region's increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the expansion of the middle-class population.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global organic personal care ingredients market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market

BASF recently significantly contributed to the organic and natural personal care ingredients market by launching Verdessence RiceTouch. This innovative plant-based sensory powder biopolymer has applications in personal hygiene products, contributing to lighter and smoother skin. Manufactured using non-GMO rice, this ingredient offers a range of benefits, including shine control, a mattifying effect, and excellent oil absorbency. BASF's introduction of Verdessence RiceTouch underscores its commitment to providing sustainable and eco-conscious solutions to the beauty and personal care industry.

Croda International Plc, a UK-based company, recently entered the market with its new ECO Range, a series of bio-based emulsifiers. These emulsifiers are derived from renewable sources, aligning with the market's growing emphasis on sustainability.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/organic-personal-care-ingredients-market

Key Questions Answered in the Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Fire Sprinkler Market

Global Bio-Polyamide Market

Global Lactate Salts Market

Global Automotive Chromium Finishing Market