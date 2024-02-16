BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/23 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2023, reporting net income of $467,000, or $0.06 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2023, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,510,000 and net income of $467,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $3,287,000 and net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2022.
Income from operations for fiscal 2023 is $615,000 compared to $608,000 in 2022. The increase in income before interest, other and taxes in fiscal 2023 was $7,000, or 1.2%. The tax provision expense was $183,000 for the year ended November 30, 2023 compared to $176,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022. The tax expense was $7,000 higher in 2023 compared to 2022, primarily because of higher interest income in 2023.
Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2023, were $2,895,000 versus $2,679,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022. Expenses increased $216,000 in 2023 primarily due to a $163,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses, $43,000 in payroll and payroll related expenses, $6,000 in occupancy expense, $7,000 in travel.
BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.
(TABLE FOLLOWS)
|BAB, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|Fiscal Year Ended
|2023
|2022
|% Change
|REVENUES
|Royalty fees from franchised stores
|$
|1,944,894
|$
|1,838,276
|5.8
|%
|Franchise and area development fee revenue
|26,999
|53,149
|-49.2
|%
|Licensing fees and other income
|294,062
|314,342
|-6.5
|%
|Marketing Fund revenue
|1,243,890
|1,081,320
|15.0
|%
|Total Revenue
|3,509,845
|3,287,087
|6.8
|%
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,647,375
|1,593,560
|3.4
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,807
|4,440
|-14.3
|%
|Marketing Fund expenses
|1,243,890
|1,081,320
|15.0
|%
|Total Operating Expense
|2,895,072
|2,679,320
|8.1
|%
|Income before interest, other and taxes
|614,773
|607,767
|1.2
|%
|Interest income
|35,548
|412
|NM
|*
|Income before provision for income taxes
|650,321
|608,179
|6.9
|%
|Current tax expense
|(155,407
|)
|(58,601
|)
|165.2
|%
|Deferred tax expense
|(27,593
|)
|(117,586
|)
|-76.5
|%
|Total Tax Provision
|(183,000
|)
|(176,187
|)
|3.9
|%
|Net Income
|$
|467,321
|$
|431,992
|8.2
|%
|Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|0.06
|0.06
|Average number of shares outstanding
|7,263,508
|7,263,508
|
* comparison not meaningful
|Contact:
|BAB, Inc.
|Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
|Fax: (847) 405-8140
|www.babcorp.com