PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 16th February 2024.

VELCAN HOLDINGS: CHANGE OF ISSUER SERVICES PROVIDER / LISTING AGENT

Velcan Holdings has appointed ABN AMRO, Amsterdam, as its new issuer services provider, in replacement of Uptevia (formerly BNP Paribas Securities), with effect on 16th February 2024.

ABN AMRO will act as listing agent, paying agent, nominative shareholders register agent, beneficiary parts register agent, and Euroclear representative agent.



Registered nominative shareholders will also receive a notice directly ABN AMRO informing them with their new ABN AMRO account number and requesting a confirmation of their contact details and personal information.

ABN AMRO can be contacted at:

corporate.broking@nl.abnamro.com

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

CMS Corporate Broking (HQ7212)

Gustav Mahlerlaan 10

1082PP Amsterdam

The Netherlands

* * *

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



About Velcan Holdings

Velcan Holdings is an investment holding company founded in 2005, managing a global portfolio of participations and investments.

Velcan Holdings is listed on the unregulated Euro MTF Stock Market in Luxembourg (Ticker VLCN/ISIN FR0010245803). Velcan Holdings never performed any Public Offer as understood under Directive 2003/71/CE of the European Parliament and Council.

News and reports available at www.velcan.lu



Disclaimer

This press release contains prospective information about the potential of the projects in progress and/or of the projects of which the development has begun. This information constitutes objectives attached to projects and shall not be construed as direct or indirect net income forecast of the concerned year. Reader’s attention is also drawn on the fact that the performance of these objectives depends on future circumstances and that it could be affected and/or delayed by risks, known or unknown, uncertainties, and various factors of any nature, notably related to economic, commercial or regulatory conjuncture, which occurrence could be likely to have a negative impact on future activity and performances of the Group.

This announcement does not constitute a public offering (“offre au public”) nor an invitation to the public or to any qualified investor in connection with any offering. This announcement is not an offer of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction/country.





