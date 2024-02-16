Coastal Bridge Advisors Wins 2024 Best Private Wealth Manager Award for Client Service

Westport, CT, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Bridge Advisors, a bicoastal boutique independent Registered Investment Advisor with offices in Westport, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, California, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a top firm by the Private Asset Management Awards (PAM) and With Intelligence, a leading industry organization focused on recognizing the best of the private wealth community.

Coastal Bridge Advisors received the 2024 PAM Award for Best Private Wealth Manager – Client Service.

For more than two decades, the PAM Awards have recognized and celebrated the “best of the best,” top-performing private wealth management industry professionals, wealth advisors, consultants, and other key service providers by acknowledging and highlighting their achievements.

“We’re deeply honored by PAM’s recognition of Coastal Bridge Advisors as a top performer in private wealth management, especially as a growing, independent RIA focused on delivering value for our clients. This award underscores our dedication to simplifying the financial journey for clients, understanding their needs, and providing tailored solutions,” said Jeffrey Fuhrman, President of Coastal Bridge Advisors. “Our commitment to ‘Uncomplicate It’ remains steadfast as we continue to deliver clear, innovative, and personalized guidance for achieving long-term financial success.”

PAM presented the award to Coastal Bridge Advisors at its annual awards dinner in New York City. Coastal Bridge Advisors was also shortlisted for “Best Firm Culture” and “Best Multi-Family Office under $25 Billion.”

In 2023, the firm won an honorable mention for “Best Firm Culture – Small to Medium” sized firms.

Methodology, Categories and Criteria:

PAM does not release statistics on the number of firms competing. Please note that Coastal Bridge Advisors’ receipt of the award may not be representative of any one client’s experience because the award reflects an average of all, or a sample of all, of the experiences of the firm’s clients and that neither Coastal Bridge Advisors’ nomination nor receipt of the award are indicative of the firm’s future performance. Nominations were announced by With Intelligence on December 7, 2023, for the time period of August 1, 2022, through July 31, 2023. Neither the firm nor its representatives paid a fee to participate in the survey.

Detailed category and criteria information can be found here: https://awards.withintelligence.com/privateassetmanagementaward/en/page/categories-criteria

The judges were given discretion to score entries based on the quality and strength of the nominees’ submissions as well as their knowledge of the industry and competitive landscape. Each judge scored their entries separately, which were then aggregated. Within this category, judges considered a statement from the firm on its operations, approach to client service, client testimonials (unpublished) and supporting materials provided by nominees, such as marketing materials and customer satisfaction surveys, where volunteered.

More about the PAM Awards and Entry Process

The U.S. private asset management industry’s PAM Awards provide a platform to showcase the achievements of top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants, and other key service providers operating within the sector.

As winner of the 2024 Best Private Wealth Manager – Client Service shortlisted firms, Coastal Bridge Advisors was evaluated based on delivery of client planning and lifestyle objectives, high quality tax and estate services to meet the need of HNW and UHNW clients and top-flight client services demonstrated through client testimonials. Note: these testimonials have not been published.

The 2024 Best Firm Culture shortlisted firms were each evaluated based on a demonstration of the steps taken to achieve an inclusive and positive working environment for all staff, evidence of how such programs have contributed to the commercial success of the firm and positive testimonials from employees and staff feedback research to support the submission.

The 2024 Best Multi-Family Office Under $25 billion shortlisted firms were each evaluated based on a delivery of client planning and lifestyle objectives, high-quality tax and estate services to meet the needs of HNW and UHNW clients and top client service demonstrated through client testimonials. Note: these testimonials have not been published.

On Former Awards Received

The 2023 Best Firm Culture – Small to Medium Firms category was determined based on a demonstration of the steps taken to achieve an inclusive and positive working environment for all staff, evidence of how such programs have contributed to the commercial success of the firm and positive testimonials from employees and staff feedback research to support the submission.

About Coastal Bridge Advisors:

Coastal Bridge Advisors is an independent registered investment adviser founded in 2008 with the aim of providing better client service, personalized and sophisticated guidance, as well as coordinated advice delivery. Its goal is to “Uncomplicate It” for their individual, family and founder clients, which means explaining even the most complex concepts in a way that delivers the clarity clients deserve. The firm strives to help its clients to more clearly plan for retirement and more simply transfer wealth to future generations so they may more effortlessly enjoy the lifestyle they want today.

For information regarding the firm, visit www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com.

Contact: Deirdre Childs, Director of Marketing, at 203-683-1530 or dchilds@coastalbridgeadvisors.com.