Parkinson’s Disease Patient Identification and Education Will Need to Improve When New Disease Modifying Therapies Are Approved, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of people worldwide are affected by Parkinson’s disease (PD), prompting the need for effective disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) to target this degenerative condition. With gene therapies emerging as an exciting potential mechanism of action (MOA) for future treatment, their success depends on a future shift in the current approach to diagnosis and patient awareness. This shift will only be possible with effective patient and physician education efforts.

Spherix Global Insights’ Market Dynamix™: Parkinson’s Disease (US) study surveyed US neurologists (n=101) to analyze patient presentation patterns, current treatment paradigms, and need for potential DMTs. The research highlights the importance of identifying PD as early as possible since many DMTs in development, such as gene therapies, would need to be administered very early in the disease progression to maximize patient benefits.

First, only a small percentage of managed patients with PD were diagnosed based on non-motor symptoms in the earliest, prodromal stage of the disease. While this prodromal stage could present an opportunity for early recognition, public awareness remains limited that PD starts before classic signs such as shaking and tremors. This is one factor hindering timely diagnosis of PD.

Further, critical to the success of future gene therapies and DMTs is the identification of biomarkers associated with PD. Fortunately, advancements in biomarker research are underway, possibly paving the way for earlier PD diagnosis to be made. Survey findings suggest PD patients often delay seeking treatment, many for more than eight months after their motor symptoms have started. Thus, to make optimal use of new biomarker tests and DMTs, education will be needed for patients and primary care physicians who play the most important roles in early, proactive intervention.

Despite the promise of gene therapies and other potential DMTs, there is a lack of awareness among neurologists regarding therapies’ ongoing clinical trials, with less than one in ten neurologists aware of either Annovis Bio’s buntanetap or Cerevel Therapeutic’s tavapadon. This underscores the importance of manufacturers engaging with healthcare professionals to provide insights into emerging therapies and MOAs.

Clearly, there is a need for new efforts to transform PD management. Neurologists and general practitioners must proactively identify at-risk patients, educate patients and caregivers on the importance of early testing, and collaborate with manufacturers to advance treatment targets and potential biomarkers. Physician education, possibly led by biopharmaceutical companies’ medical departments, must play a crucial role if a transformation in PD management is to be realized with the advent of new DMTs.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company’s unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers.

A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology, and ophthalmology.

