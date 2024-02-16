Medical Device Outsourcing Market projected to reach reach USD 297.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Medical Device Outsourcing Market ” , by Service (Quality Assurance, Auditing & Inspections, Regulatory Affairs Services {Clinical Trials Applications And Product Registrations, Regulatory Writing And Publishing, Legal Representation, Other}, Product Design and Development Services {Designing & Engineering, Machining, Molding, Packaging Validation}, Product Testing & Sterilization Services, Product Implementation Services, Product Upgrade Services, Product Maintenance Services, Contract Manufacturing {Accessories Manufacturing, Assembly Manufacturing, Component Manufacturing, Device Manufacturing}, Evaluating And Changing Device Design, Testing And Validation To Ensure Optimization, Others), Class (Class I, Class II, Class III), Application (Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Drug Delivery, General Health (Wearables), Neurology, Diagnostic imaging, Oncology, General and Plastic Surgery, Ocular and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 132.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 297.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 12.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Service, Class, Application Neurology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Bioneeds Charles River Laboratories Sample of Companies Covered EMERGO by UL Eurofins Scientific ICON plc

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Medical Device Outsourcing Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The medical device outsourcing market has grown because of the increasing complexity of developing and making medical devices. It covers various services such as design, engineering, regulatory consulting, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing. As the healthcare industry advances and the demand for advanced medical devices rises, companies are using outsourcing to make their operations more efficient and get specialized help. Outsourcing helps medical device makers concentrate on what they do best while using the skills of specialized service providers, making their processes more cost-effective and speeding up the launch of new products.

The growth of the medical device outsourcing market is driven by factors like more complicated regulations, the need for cheaper solutions, and the fast progress in medical device technology. The outsourcing trend is also growing because of the global nature of the healthcare market, with companies looking to expand and enter new markets. Outsourcing lets companies adjust their operations based on market needs. However, challenges like data security, following regulations, and potential communication issues between the outsourcing partner and the medical device maker need addressing for successful collaboration in this competitive market. Overall, the medical device outsourcing market is set to keep growing as the healthcare industry aims for innovation, efficiency, and compliance in making medical devices.

Major vendors in the global Medical Device Outsourcing market:

Bioneeds

Charles River Laboratories

EMERGO by UL

Eurofins Scientific

ICON plc

Intertek Group plc

IQVIA Inc

Labcorp

Mandala International

North American Science Associates, LLC

Pace

Promedica International

RJR Consulting, Inc

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Sterigenics U.S., LLC

TÜV SÜD

WuXi AppTec Limited

Others

Increased Competition In The Healthcare Sector In Product Development And Manufacturing

One of the primary drivers for the global medical device outsourcing market is increased competition in the healthcare sector in product development and manufacturing. The rise in competition within the healthcare sector plays an important role in driving the medical device outsourcing market, particularly in the areas of product development and manufacturing. In an environment where innovation and efficiency are important, companies are under increased pressure to produce top-notch, unique medical devices to gain a competitive advantage. In response to heightened competition, outsourcing becomes a significant strategy for companies to effectively manage costs and enhance overall operational efficiency. The collaborative nature of outsourcing allows medical device manufacturers to concentrate on their core strengths, such as research and design, while assigning specific stages of product development and manufacturing to specialized partners. Outsourcing provides a scalable solution, enabling companies to adapt quickly to market variations and customer demands. The driver of increased competition induces medical device manufacturers to embrace outsourcing strategically, ensuring they can navigate the competitive landscape successfully and deliver innovative products in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increased competition in the healthcare sector in product development and manufacturing

The rapid speed of innovation in the medical device industry

Mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare industry

Opportunities:

Increasing development and production of customized medical devices

The rising trend of personalized medicine

The rise in telehealth and remote patient monitoring technologies

Growing complexity in medical device development

Technological Advancements In Medical Devices

The fast progress in medical device technology offers an opportunity for the medical device outsourcing market. Companies can use outsourcing partners to apply the latest technologies in designing, developing, and making advanced medical devices. This chance comes from the need for specialized skills to integrate complex technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and IoT into medical devices. Outsourcing lets companies benefit from the expertise and resources of service providers who are at the forefront of these technological advancements. Outsourcing in the context of technological progress helps medical device makers stay competitive and meet the changing demands of the market. It allows companies to learn from outsourcing partners who know how to incorporate emerging technologies while following rules and regulations. Outsourcing helps companies adopt new technologies quickly, as specialized providers are often more flexible and can adapt to industry changes. This collaboration speeds up the creation and use of innovative medical devices, letting companies focus on what they do best while getting help from external experts.

North America dominates the market for Medical Device Outsourcing.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global medical device outsourcing market, driven by well-developed healthcare systems, strict regulations, and a successful community of innovative medical technology companies. The United States is a major player, encouraging partnerships for outsourcing medical device manufacturing and design services. This is supported by a skilled workforce and advanced research facilities. The North American market emphasizes high-quality standards, compliance with regulations, and a strong focus on research and development.

In the Asia Pacific region, the medical device outsourcing market is experiencing rapid growth due to factors like cost-effective manufacturing, a large pool of skilled labor, and increasing healthcare needs. The Asia Pacific market is driven by a growing demand for medical devices, along with a trend of global companies outsourcing various stages of their product development to leverage the region's diverse capabilities.

Europe is a significant player in the medical device outsourcing market, with well-established healthcare systems and strong contributions from countries like Germany and France. The region emphasizes high-quality standards and collaboration in research and development, making it a key contributor to the global medical device outsourcing industry.

The Product Design and Development Services Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global medical device outsourcing market, the service segment comprises various categories such as quality assurance, auditing & inspections, regulatory affairs services, product design and development services, product testing & sterilization services, product implementation services, product upgrade services, product maintenance services, contract manufacturing, evaluating and changing device design, testing and validation to ensure optimization and others. The segment for product design and development services in the medical device outsourcing market is an essential aspect focusing on services related to creating and advancing medical devices. It involves collaboration between outsourcing firms and healthcare companies, utilizing the expertise of design engineers, researchers, and regulatory professionals. These services are essential for turning conceptual ideas into tangible and market-ready medical devices. The outsourcing firms typically offer services such as concept ideation, prototype development, engineering design, regulatory compliance assurance, and testing. Companies choose to outsource these services to streamline the product development process, reduce time-to-market, and benefit from the specialized knowledge and resources provided by outsourcing partners.

