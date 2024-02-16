Sylogist Declares Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX:SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.01 per share on Sylogist’s common shares to shareholders of record on February 29th, 2024 (ex-dividend February 28th, 2024) payable on March 13th, 2024.



All dividends paid by Sylogist to holders of common shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com.

