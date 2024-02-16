KLÉPIERRE: ISSUANCE OF A 9.6-YEAR BOND FOR €600M

PRESS RELEASE

ISSUANCE OF A 9.6-YEAR BOND FOR €600M

Paris, February 16, 2024

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today announces the issuance of a €600-million bond with a maturity of 9.6 years. This financing has been raised with a 130 basis points spread over the reference rate, for a coupon of 3.875%.

This issuance has been oversubscribed more than 5 times.

