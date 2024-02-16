Commissioner George Mentz Clinches Influencer and Thought Leader Awards, Secures $101 Million for Education, and Expands The Aspen Commission's Reach

Colorado Springs, CO, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA has achieved remarkable recognition, by winning various awards as one of the top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers across various sectors including: Management, FinTech, Wealth Management/Financial Planning, Project Management, HR Human Resources, and B2B recognized by international analytics bodies. Dr./Jur. George Mentz serves prominently in government positions, notably as a Civil Service Commissioner for Police and Fire Departments in a major US jurisdiction, as well as a Government Airport Commissioner overseeing one of the world's largest airports, inclusive of Peterson Space Force. His extensive governmental involvement also extends to serving as a federal Commissioner for the White House and the US Department of Education in the Presidential Scholars Programs, having engaged volunteerism with five different presidential administrations over the last 35 years. Mentz is one of the first people in the world to earn a doctorate in jurisprudence, a Master of Business Administration, a Law License, a diploma Cert. in international law, and various licenses from the SEC regulated FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 along with being approved as an expert in NASD arbitration.

As CEO and Board member of multiple enterprises, including the Resource Exchange which invests $25 million per year in aiding and assisting special needs families, Mentz has demonstrated a deep commitment to philanthropy and community development. Additionally, he has contributed his expertise to advisory boards for prestigious organizations such as the World Ecommerce Forum, the Global Finance Forum, Loyola University Alumni Board, and the US Military Educators Association. Mentz's academic contributions as a wealth management law professor at “top tier” Texas A&M Law School have been widely recognized, and he has earned numerous teaching awards over the past 20 years.

Beyond academia, Mentz's literary prowess shines through his publication of over 100+ books and audio books, garnering international acclaim, with two of his wealth management works listed among the top 20 Wealth Books of all time by Book Authority. www.GMentz.com Mentz also won an IBA International Book Award for self help success literature.

George Mentz recently acquired the Lordship and Manorial rights over the Ennerdale Forest Valley in Copeland, Cumbria, England, which underscores his commitment to environmental conservation and historical preservation over one of England’s largest forest manors of about 17,000 acres. Commissioner Mentz's dedication to service extends to his role as Seigneur of the Fief Blondel of Guernsey, alongside his recent knighthood in Prague into the Ancient Order. Additionally, his involvement in the WAC Worldwide Anglican Church reflects his commitment to supporting global educational initiatives, complemented by his joint commitment with The GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ® to allocate $101 million in scholarship benefits over the next 20 years for marginalized communities and disabled workers, peace officers, and veterans worldwide.

Mentz was recently approved by the Patriarch as Chancellor of the Anglican Church. Because Counselor Mentz holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence, and MBA, an International Law Diploma, and various law licenses, Mentz is thankful to the Archbishops and Patriarch for allowing him to contribute as the chief legal officer for the church and seminary and the Chairman of the Jurisprudence Committee.

As CEO of The Aspen Commission ™, Mentz continues to spearhead educational efforts aimed at fostering a world of peace and prosperity, and Mentz has recently appointed several new members of the Aspen Commission and the Aspen Commission Advisory Council. Mentz has ancestry from many ethnicities including Egyptian, German, Irish, Hispanic, Native American, Turkish, Dravidian, French, English, Scottish, and more; thus, Mentz is a student of history, philosophy, diversity, and culture. Counselor Mentz brings a wealth of expertise and experience to various advisory roles across Europe and Asia, further solidifying his status as a leading figure in the global community.

Commissioner George Mentz (International Lawyer), presently serves as CEO to the Global Academy of Finance and Management www.GAFM.com which provides Accreditation and Certification Programs in 40 nations worldwide in the areas of finance, project management, wealth management, economics, risk management, ethics, governance, financial management, human resources, and more. Mentz’s companies are the first in the EU and USA to achieve ISO 21001, ISO 29993 and ISO 9001 certification from SIS Cert which is accredited by the IAF International Accreditation Service.

To Contact Comm’r George Mentz , please go to his website GMentz.com or to his Linkedin.com account or his Consumer Protection Law Firm: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgementz/