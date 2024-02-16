Dr. Rodgers Advocates Beyond Pills and Procedures, Instead Discover a Holistic Approach to Mind, Body, and Spirit

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We know that the current healthcare system is plagued by limitations that hinder its ability to address the root causes of illness. According to the WHO, chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses will account for 86 percent of the 90 million deaths each year: a staggering 90 percent increase in absolute numbers, since 2019.

Healthcare practitioners often adopt a narrow focus, concentrating only on managing the patient’s symptoms, rather than delving into the underlying factors contributing to the actual condition. This approach leaves patients feeling powerless and frustrated, as they navigate a maze of conflicting expert opinions and fragmented care.

While effective in many cases, traditional Western medicine falls short of providing comprehensive care that addresses the whole person. Specialists and doctors tend to focus on specific ailments, overlooking the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit. As a result, individuals seeking optimal health and well-being often find themselves on a never-ending journey, seeking answers from various sources, whether it be doctors, naturopaths, or health coaches.

This labyrinth of modern healthcare often leaves patients feeling lost, as symptoms are treated in isolation and fail to address the root cause of illness. Dr. Elizabeth Rodgers, a Harvard-trained Epidemiologist, a researcher, and a Health & Longevity Doctor advocates for a holistic approach that integrates mind, body, and spirit. With a mission to revolutionize healthcare, Dr. Rodgers aims to confront the limitations of the current system and pave the way for true healing.

“Patients are tired of being treated like a collection of symptoms rather than whole human beings,” says Dr. Rodgers. “It’s high time for healthcare to take appropriate actions.” Dr. Rodgers’ journey to becoming a holistic healer is shaped by her extensive academic background, including Ph.D. and a postdoctoral training at Harvard University. Her personal life story, including a near-death experience at a young age, has instilled in her a deep sense of empathy and a passion for healing others on more than just a physical level.

Dr. Elizabeth Rodgers recognizes the shortcomings of the traditional healthcare system but does not dismiss its value. Instead, she advocates for an integrative method that encompasses both conventional and alternative modalities, placing equal emphasis on the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health.

“Over 60% of the world’s population is currently living with at least one chronic health issue, with most individuals struggling with multiple conditions simultaneously. These conditions are often even preventable as well as reversible, yet patients find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle of symptom management rather than genuine healing.” As the prevalence of chronic illness continues to rise, so does the number of people seeking sustainable health in longevity.

In her quest to revolutionize the approach to healthcare, Dr. Rodgers reminds us that true healing begins within, and it cannot be done in 3 days or by prescription. Through her work, she invites individuals to embark on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Dr. Rodgers believes in personalized treatment tailored to each individual’s unique needs and circumstances. She strives to create healthcare plans that honor the whole person and promote balance and vitality across all aspects of health.

She expresses, “Freedom lies in your own power to take personal responsibility for your health and that’s exactly what I’m here to help you do. I’ve helped countless patients suffering from a wide variety of chronic illnesses and barriers to transform their well-being into vibrantly healthy, confident, and peaceful people. In a world where you can BE anything, BE healthy - mind, body, and spirit.”

Dr. Rodgers aims to complement the work of other practitioners, to give her clients the confidence and knowledge to speak with other doctors about their health with assertiveness, as they are the true experts on themselves. By working together, practitioners can help patients make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

Her expertise spans multiple domains within healthcare, including clinical practice, research, and industry. This breadth of experience allows Dr. Rodgers to approach health issues from a multidisciplinary perspective, integrating insights from various fields to provide comprehensive care.

In her ideal world, Dr. Rodgers would like to train doctors in medical schools to not only recognize the signs of a patient’s true problems but to listen to their own goals for their health. This will further help practitioners to truly understand the underlying conditions of their patients and help them achieve alignment on their goal to improve and maintain their health.

