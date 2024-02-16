Ohmyhome Announces Closing of Upsized $4.8 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

Singapore, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH, “Ohmyhome”), a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services to buy, sell, rent, and renovate homes, as well as property management services for condominiums in Singapore, today announced the closing of its upsized public offering of 3,555,555 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.35 per ordinary share.



Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $4.8 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-275987) (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 13, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the Registration Statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services to buy, sell, rent, and renovate homes, as well as property management services for condominiums in Singapore. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 14,500 properties, and has over 5,800 units under management as of June 30, 2023. It is also the highest-rated property transaction platform, with more than 8,000 genuine reviews, and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to property-related services and to becoming the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

For more information, visit: https://ohmyhome.com/en-sg/

