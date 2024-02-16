The Chemours Company (CC) Tanks After Company Discloses Internal Investigation and Delays Earnings Release - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Investigation:

“We’re investigating whether Chemours may have misrepresented or failed to disclose material facts concerning its internal controls over financial reporting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Specifically, on Feb. 13, 2024 Chemours announced that it postponed the release of its financial results and conference call related to its Q4 and FYE Dec. 31, 2023. The company revealed that it “is evaluating its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to information and communications.” The company also revealed that its “Audit Committee also needs additional time to complete a related internal review.”

This news drove the price of Chemours shares down $3.85, or down almost 13%, on Feb. 14, 2024.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding The Chemours Company should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CC@hbsslaw.com.

