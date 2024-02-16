Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Mobileye Global Inc. (“Mobileye” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MBLY) securities during the period from January 26, 2023 through January 3, 2024, inclusive. Investors have until March 18, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



[Click here to learn more about the class action]

On January 4, 2024, before the market opened, Mobileye issued a press release disclosing that it had "become aware" of a build-up of excess inventory including an estimated 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs held by customers. The Company stated this was a result of "supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022 and a desire to avoid part shortages" and "lower than-expected production at certain OEM's during 2023." The Company then disclosed "the lower-than-expected volumes in the EyeQ SoC business will have a temporary impact on our profitability[.]" The Company also provided a preliminary financial outlook for 2024, in which it stated it "expect[s] Q1 revenue to be down approximately 50%, as compared to the $458 million revenue generated in the first quarter of 2023." On this news, Mobileye's stock price fell $9.75 per share, or 24.5%, to close at $29.97 per share on January 4, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

?The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that, to avoid the shortages experienced amid supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022, the Company's Tier 1 customers had purchased inventory in excess of demand during fiscal 2023; (2) that, as a result, the Company's customers had excess inventory on hand, including approximately 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs; (3) that, due to the build-up of inventory, there was a significant risk that the Tier 1 customers would buy less product, thus adversely impacting the Company's fiscal 2024 financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Contrary to its post-April 2019 Announcement assurances about its commitment to compliance, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk, and overstated its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cummins securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com