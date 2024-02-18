Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market: Transforming Diabetes Management and Set to Surpass US$ 1361.5 Million by 2034, Projected Growth Rate of 17.40% – By PMI

Covina, Feb. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market size was valued at about USD 278.1 Million in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 17.40% to extend a value of USD 1361.5 Million by 2034.”

What is Artificial Pancreas Device Systems?

Market Overview:

An Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS), also known as a closed-loop system, is a medical technology designed to help manage blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes more effectively and with less intervention than traditional methods.

There are three primary components to the system:

Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM): This device continuously measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid beneath the skin, providing real-time data on blood sugar levels.

This device continuously measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid beneath the skin, providing real-time data on blood sugar levels. Insulin Pump: The insulin pump is a device worn externally that delivers insulin subcutaneously (under the skin) based on programmed settings.

The insulin pump is a device worn externally that delivers insulin subcutaneously (under the skin) based on programmed settings. Control Algorithm: This is the intelligent software that functions as the "brain" of the system. It receives data from the continuous glucose monitor and calculates the appropriate amount of insulin to be delivered by the insulin pump to maintain blood sugar levels within a target range.

The key advantage of an Artificial Pancreas Device System is its ability to automate insulin delivery based on real-time glucose readings, thereby reducing the need for constant manual intervention by the individual with diabetes. This can lead to better blood sugar control, fewer hypoglycemic episodes, and improved quality of life for people living with diabetes.

Top Leading Players in Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market:

Defymed SAS

TypeZero Technologies, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc.

Medtronic Plc, Dexcom, Inc.

Admetsys Corp.

Beta Bionics, Inc.

Cellnovo Group SA

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

One of the primary drivers behind APDS is the potential for improved glucose control compared to traditional insulin therapy methods. APDS can automate insulin delivery based on real-time glucose levels, helping to maintain blood sugar within a target range more effectively.

By offering more accurate insulin dose and changes based on continuous glucose monitoring, APDS has the potential to decrease the incidence of hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) and hyperglycemic (high blood sugar) events.

APDS can offer individuals with diabetes greater flexibility in managing their condition, reducing the burden of constant glucose monitoring and insulin administration. This can lead to improved quality of life and increased adherence to diabetes management regimens.

Advances in sensor technology, insulin pump technology, and control algorithms have made APDS more feasible and reliable. These technological advancements have paved the way for the development of increasingly sophisticated APDS systems.

Growing clinical evidence and research studies support the efficacy and safety of APDS in managing diabetes. Positive outcomes from clinical trials contribute to increased confidence among healthcare providers and patients regarding the benefits of APDS.

Restrain Factors:

Complexity and Customization

Cost and Accessibility

Technical Challenges

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market:

Integration of AI and ML algorithms into APDS systems enables more precise glucose monitoring and insulin dosing algorithms. These advanced algorithms can analyze large volumes of data in real-time, leading to more accurate predictions and personalized treatment recommendations.

There is a growing trend towards the miniaturization of APDS components, making them more discreet and comfortable for users to wear. Wearable APDS devices with improved form factors and longer wear times are gaining popularity, enhancing user convenience and adherence to treatment regimens.

APDS manufacturers are focusing on enhancing interoperability and connectivity features, allowing seamless integration with other diabetes management tools and electronic health record systems. Interoperable APDS platforms enable healthcare providers to access comprehensive patient data and make informed treatment decisions more efficiently.

Hybrid closed-loop systems, which combine automated insulin delivery with user-initiated adjustments, are emerging as a promising treatment option for individuals with diabetes. These systems offer greater flexibility and control while still providing automated insulin delivery to maintain glucose levels within target ranges.

Challenges of Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market:

For APDS devices, getting regulatory approval can be a costly and time-consuming procedure. Complying with regulatory regulations and conducting thorough clinical trials, manufacturers need to prove the safety and effectiveness of their devices while navigating complicated regulatory frameworks.

APDS systems involve intricate integration of various components, including continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and control algorithms. Ensuring seamless interoperability and reliability among these components poses technical challenges that require ongoing innovation and investment in research and development.

Detailed Segmentation:

Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market, By Type:

Control to Range Control to Target Threshold-Suspended Device Systems



Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the Artificial Pancreas Device Systems sector.

North America is estimated to witness a huge market growth as North America is home to numerous clinical research centers and academic institutions conducting groundbreaking research on diabetes management and APDS technology. Clinical trials and studies conducted in the region contribute to evidence-based decision-making and drive adoption of APDS devices among healthcare providers and patients.

Report scope:

Attribute Details Market Size 2024 US$ 278.1 Million Projected Market Size 2034 US$ 1361.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 17.4% Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Type – Control to Range, Control to Target, and Threshold-Suspended Device Systems Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key highlights of the Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market:

The APDS market is witnessing rapid technological advancements driven by innovations in sensor technology, insulin delivery systems, and control algorithms. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensors with improved accuracy, insulin pumps with advanced features, and sophisticated control algorithms are enhancing the performance and usability of APDS devices.

There is a growing demand for APDS devices among patients with diabetes seeking more convenient and effective treatment options. Patients are increasingly interested in technologies that offer better glucose control, fewer hypoglycemic episodes, and improved quality of life.

Beyond people with type 1 diabetes, APDS technology is now being used by people with type 2 diabetes and other types of diabetes that need insulin therapy. Because of their adaptability, APDS systems can be used with a wider variety of patients, such as those with diabetes linked to cystic fibrosis, insulin resistance, and gestational diabetes.

Robust data is being produced to support the safety, efficacy, and clinical benefits of APDS technology, which is being clinically validated through rigorous research and clinical trials. The efficacy of APDS devices in managing diabetes is becoming more widely accepted among patients, regulators, and healthcare professionals thanks to encouraging clinical results and real-world data.

