Global Zero Liquid Discharge System Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 18.1 Billion by 2034, Future Market Insights Projection

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zero liquid discharge system market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.9 billion in 2024, driven by focus on sustainable development. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 8.7% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 18.1 billion by 2034.



The market is witnessing global expansion, with technology providers and solution vendors exploring new geographical markets and expanding their presence. Emerging economies, in particular, present significant growth opportunities due to increasing industrialization and environmental regulations.

Public private partnerships and government funding programs support the implementation of zero liquid discharge projects, especially in developing countries where financial resources may be limited. Collaboration between government agencies, private companies, and not for profit organizations accelerates the adoption of zero liquid discharge systems and promotes sustainable water management practices.

Increasing investment in water infrastructure projects, driven by urbanization, population growth, and aging infrastructure, creates opportunities for zero liquid discharge system providers. Governments and private investors are allocating funds towards upgrading and expanding water treatment facilities, which may include the adoption of these technologies.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global zero liquid discharge system market was valued at US$ 7.1 billion in 2023.

was valued at in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2034.

through 2034. By technology, the thermal based segment to account for a CAGR of 8.5% through 2034.

through 2034. The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 10.2 billion during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% through 2034.

“The rise of zero liquid discharge as a service model allows industries to outsource their water treatment processes to specialized service providers. ZLDaaS providers offer customized solutions, including design, installation, operation, and maintenance of these systems, enabling industries to focus on their core operations,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 7.9 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 18.1 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 8.7 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Technology

End User Industry

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled ALFA LAVAL

AQUARION AG

Aquatech International LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

H2O GmbH

IDE Water Technologies.

Mitsubishi Power Ltd

Praj Industries

SafBon Water Technology.

Company Portfolio

Aquatech International LLC offers innovative zero liquid discharge solutions that integrate membrane based processes, thermal evaporation, and crystallization technologies. Their zero liquid discharge systems are designed to treat a wide range of industrial wastewater streams, providing clients with cost effective and sustainable alternatives for water management and disposal.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC provides advanced zero liquid discharge systems designed to minimize wastewater discharge and maximize water reuse. Their comprehensive portfolio includes membrane based filtration systems, brine concentrators, and thermal evaporators, enabling clients to achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global zero liquid discharge system market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the zero liquid discharge system market, the market is segmented on the basis of technology (thermal based, membrane based), and end user industry (power, oil and gas, metallurgy and mining, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, other end user industries), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Zero Liquid Discharge System Market

Technology:

Thermal Based

Membrane Based

End-User Industry:

Power

Oil and Gas

Metallurgy and Mining

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Other End User Industries

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

