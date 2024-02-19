Ransomware Protection Market projected to reach USD 57.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.81% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Ransomware Protection Market ” , by Component Type (Solution, Service), Application (Network protection, Endpoint protection, Email protection, Database protection, others), End User (Commercial, Residential, Deployment, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Ransomware Protection Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 18.4 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 57.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 17.81% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Component Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW McAfee, LLC AO Kaspersky Lab Sample of Companies Covered Bitdefender Broadcom Intel Corporation

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Ransomware Protection Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Ransomware protection involves the prevention of ransomware incidents and the reduction of the risk associated with successful attacks. The rise of cyber threats in the form of ransomware has become more pronounced, taking advantage of security vulnerabilities introduced by remote work, work-from-home setups, and distance learning. The surge in both the frequency and complexity of ransomware attacks is compelling organizations to invest in robust protective measures. As cyber criminals continually adapt their strategies, there is an increasing demand for advanced solutions to counter these evolving threats. The expanded prevalence of remote work and work-from-home arrangements has broadened the potential attack surface for ransomware. This shift has created security vulnerabilities that organizations must address, emphasizing the critical role of ransomware protection in cybersecurity strategies. The ransomware landscape has evolved into a sophisticated, multibillion-dollar organized crime sector. To combat these advanced threats, enterprises are compelled to prioritize ransomware protection to avoid severe financial and operational repercussions resulting from an attack. The ransomware protection market has a notable opportunity, particularly with the growing demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) delivered backup solutions like Backup as a Service (BaaS). These solutions provide isolated, immutable copies of data, offering a crucial layer of defense against ransomware attacks. The adoption of a cloud-based approach for ransomware protection, incorporating virtual airgaps for data backup and restore operations, opens avenues for innovation. Cloud providers can enhance security through comprehensive access control, encryption, and continuous updates for cyberattack detection and prevention. Proactive education on ransomware threats, phishing, and social engineering is a vital aspect of protection. Companies offering education and training services to enterprises, aiming to enhance employee awareness and skills in countering ransomware, have a promising market opportunity.

Major vendors in the global Ransomware Protection market are

AO Kaspersky Lab

Bitdefender

Broadcom

Intel Corporation

McAfee, LLC.

Malwarebytes

Palo Alto Networks

SentinelOne

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Zscaler, Inc.

Others

The prevalence of remote work and work-from-home practices serves as a driving force for the ransomware protection market. The shift towards remote work has significantly expanded the attack surface for cyber threats, particularly ransomware. With employees accessing organizational networks from various locations, security vulnerabilities have multiplied, necessitating advanced protection measures. Ransomware threats exploit these vulnerabilities, making enterprises increasingly aware of the urgent need for robust protection strategies. The remote work trend, accelerated by global events, has heightened the risk landscape, compelling organizations to prioritize ransomware protection. As a result, the market experiences a surge in demand for solutions that address the unique challenges posed by the remote workforce, emphasizing the critical role of comprehensive and adaptive cybersecurity measures to safeguard valuable data in the evolving work landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The increasing frequency and sophistication of ransomware attacks

The prevalence of remote work and work-from-home

Increasing concerns about data privacy and compliance

Regulatory Compliance Requirements

Opportunities:

Demand for Software as a Service

The adoption of a cloud-based approach for ransomware protection

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Solutions

Integrated solutions that combine data protection, anomaly detection, access controls

The adoption of a cloud-based approach for ransomware protection

The adoption of a cloud-based approach in the ransomware protection market presents a significant opportunity. Cloud-based solutions offer a virtual airgap, ensuring the separation of data backup and restore operations from physical networks. This not only enhances the flexibility of restore services but also provides an isolated, immutable storage environment, preventing tampering or deletion of critical data. Cloud providers contribute to comprehensive access control protection, encryption, and continuous updates for effective cyberattack detection and prevention. With the increasing sophistication of ransomware threats and the growing prevalence of remote work, the demand for cloud-based ransomware protection solutions is on the rise. This opportunity allows organizations to leverage the scalability, flexibility, and security features of cloud technology, reinforcing their defenses against evolving cyber threats.

North America dominates the market for Ransomware Protection.

North America emerges as the dominant force in the global Ransomware Protection market, led by the United States, which leads in consumption and market share. The adoption of cutting-edge solutions, including cloud-operated robotic systems in manufacturing industries, autonomous and connected automotive infrastructure, smart cities, and intelligent healthcare infrastructures, hinges on internet connectivity and data communication. Any security threats, especially from malware, pose significant challenges to the seamless operation of these systems. Addressing these issues and thwarting ransomware attacks become crucial, offering substantial growth prospects for market players in the ransomware protection sector. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in cyber threats, and ransomware attacks, propelled by increased digitization in countries like China, India, and Japan. This trend prompts industries in the region to progressively embrace cybersecurity measures, driven by both regulatory initiatives and the growing prevalence of cybercrime. The rapid economic growth and continuous technological advancements in the region further underscore the imperative for robust ransomware protection solutions, contributing to the market's expansion across the Asia-Pacific landscape.

The Endpoint Protection Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Ransomware Protection market, the Application segment comprises various categories such as Network protection, Endpoint protection, Email protection, Database protection, and Others. Endpoint protection is a crucial component within the ransomware protection market, focusing on securing individual devices such as computers, laptops, and mobile devices within an organization's network. As ransomware threats often target endpoints, robust endpoint protection becomes paramount in preventing and mitigating attacks. This security approach involves deploying specialized software solutions designed to detect, block, and respond to malicious activities at the device level. Endpoint protection safeguards against ransomware by employing features such as real-time threat detection, behavior analysis, and machine learning algorithms. These technologies identify suspicious activities, unusual patterns, or malicious code indicative of a potential ransomware attack. In the event of an attempted breach, endpoint protection acts swiftly to isolate and contain the threat, preventing its spread across the network. Furthermore, endpoint protection often includes features like regular software updates, patch management, and vulnerability assessments to fortify defenses against evolving ransomware tactics. As the workforce continues to embrace remote and hybrid models, the need for robust endpoint protection has intensified, making it a critical aspect of any comprehensive ransomware protection strategy. In essence, endpoint protection serves as a frontline defence, safeguarding individual devices and contributing significantly to the overall resilience of an organization against the evolving landscape of ransomware threats.

