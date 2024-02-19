[Latest] Global Citrus Oil Market Size/Share Worth USD 16.2 Billion by 2032 at a 5.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Citrus Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Oranges, Tangerines, Grapefruit, Lemon, Others), By Extraction Method (Steam Distillation, Cold Pressed, Hydro-Distillation), By Grade Type (Deterpenated Oil, Terpene Oil), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Offline), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Citrus Oil Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.70 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 16.2 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Citrus Oil Market – Overview

Citrus oil refers to essential oils extracted from the peels, leaves, flowers, and fruits of citrus plants, such as oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, and mandarins. These oils are known for their distinct aroma and are used in various industries, including food and beverages, cosmetics, and aromatherapy.

Trending factors in the citrus oil market include the rising demand for natural and organic products, driven by health-conscious consumers. The popularity of aromatherapy and natural fragrances has boosted the use of citrus oils in personal care and wellness products.

Additionally, their versatile flavor profiles contribute to the increasing demand in the food and beverage industry. Growing awareness of the potential health benefits associated with citrus oils, such as antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, further propels market growth.

The market is also influenced by changing consumer preferences, favoring exotic and unique flavors in various consumer goods. For instance, Givaudan and Manus Bio have partnered on the launch of BioNootkatone, a sustainable, natural, clean-label citrus flavor ingredient that is intended to be used in a variety of food and beverages.

BioNootkatone is the result of Givaudan’s analytical, flavor and processing abilities combined with the application of Manus Bio’s BioAssemblyLine Cell Factory engineering platform.

By source, the orange segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Oranges dominate the citrus oil market due to their versatile applications, large-scale production, and high oil yield.

Orange oil, extracted from the peels, is widely used in the food and beverage industry for flavoring, contributing to its significant market share. Its refreshing and sweet aroma also makes it a popular choice in aromatherapy and fragrance formulations.

Moreover, the global popularity of orange-based products, including juices and essential oils, has propelled oranges to the forefront of the citrus oil market. The fruit’s abundant availability and economic viability further solidify oranges as a dominant and influential player in the industry.

By extraction method, the steam distillation segment held the highest market share in 2022. Modern trends in steam distillation have positively impacted the citrus oil market. Continuous innovation and advanced distillation technologies enhance the efficiency and quality of citrus oil extraction.

Precise temperature control, reduced processing times, and optimized equipment contribute to higher yields of superior-quality oils. This increased efficiency aligns with the growing demand for natural and pure citrus oils in various industries, including aromatherapy, food, and cosmetics.

The adoption of sustainable practices in steam distillation further appeals to environmentally conscious consumers, fostering the citrus oil market’s growth by meeting both quality and sustainability expectations.

By grade type, the deteriorated oil segment held the highest market share in 2022. Deterpenated citrus oil, characterized by reduced terpene content, is witnessing a growing demand driven by several market trends.

The cosmetic and fragrance industries increasingly prefer deteriorated oils for their enhanced stability and reduced phototoxicity, meeting stringent regulatory standards.

Moreover, in applications like flavourings and fragrances, deteriorated citrus oil offers a milder aroma profile, contributing to the rising trend of nuanced and sophisticated scents in consumer products.

As the market gravitates toward safer and more versatile ingredients, the demand for deteriorated citrus oil is on the rise, influencing the overall growth of the citrus oil market.

By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the citrus oil market. Offline distribution channels play a crucial role in driving the citrus oil market, with notable trends including the expansion of specialty stores, health and wellness retailers, and farmer’s markets.

Consumers seeking citrus oils for aromatherapy and culinary uses often prefer hands-on experiences and personalized guidance, fostering the importance of physical retail spaces. The rising trend of in-store experiences and the ability to sample products enhances customer engagement, contributing to the overall growth of the citrus oil market through offline channels.

Additionally, the presence of knowledgeable staff in these outlets further educates consumers on the diverse applications and benefits of citrus oils.

By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment dominated the citrus oil market. In the food & beverage industry, the citrus oil market is bolstered by current trends favoring natural and exotic flavors. Consumers increasingly seek clean-label and health-conscious products, driving the demand for natural flavor enhancers like citrus oils.

The trend towards unique and diverse culinary experiences has propelled the use of citrus oils in beverages, confectionery, and savoury dishes. As the industry embraces innovation and premiumization, citrus oils, with their vibrant and refreshing profiles, play a pivotal role in meeting consumer preferences for authentic, natural, and sophisticated flavor profiles, contributing to their sustained growth in the food & beverage sector.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in the citrus oil market in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. In the Asia-Pacific region, a notable trend driving the citrus oil market is the growing popularity of natural and traditional remedies.

Consumers are increasingly embracing the use of citrus oils in traditional medicine, aromatherapy, and wellness practices. The cultural significance of natural ingredients, coupled with a rising awareness of health and holistic lifestyles, has led to an upsurge in demand for citrus oils in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

This trend reflects a shift towards incorporating natural solutions, contributing to the expansion of the citrus oil market in the dynamic and health-conscious Asia-Pacific region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.70 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 16.2 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 8.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Source, Extraction Method, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed citrus oil market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this citrus oil industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.





Citrus Oil Market – Regional Insight

By region, citrus oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 with a market share of 40% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the citrus oil market due to its rich cultivation of citrus fruits, including oranges, lemons, and mandarins. Countries like China and India are major contributors to citrus oil production.

The region’s favourable climate supports extensive citrus cultivation, ensuring a robust and consistent supply of raw materials for oil extraction. Additionally, the increasing demand for natural and aromatic products in Asia-Pacific, driven by cultural preferences and a growing focus on health and wellness, further boosts the prominence of citrus oils.

The combination of abundant citrus resources and rising consumer preferences positions the Asia-Pacific region as a key player in the global citrus oil market.

Browse the full “Citrus Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Oranges, Tangerines, Grapefruit, Lemon, Others), By Extraction Method (Steam Distillation, Cold Pressed, Hydro-Distillation), By Grade Type (Deterpenated Oil, Terpene Oil), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Offline), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/citrus-oil-market/





List of the prominent players in the Citrus Oil Market:

Symrise AG

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Young Living Essential Oils

DoTERRA International LLC

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd.

Citrosuco

Firmenich SA

Givaudan SA

Biolandes

Citromax S.A.C.I.

Citrus Oleo

Bontoux S.A.

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Mountain Rose Herbs

Citrus India

Ventós, S.A.

Bontoux Inc.

Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Others

The Citrus Oil Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Oranges

Tangerines

Grapefruit

Lemon

Others

By Extraction Method

Steam Distillation

Cold Pressed

Hydro-Distillation

By Grade Type

Deterpenated Oil

Terpene Oil

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

