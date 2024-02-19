SATO head office awarded Green Office certificate

SATO Corporation

The SATO head office in Helsinki has been awarded the Green Office certificate for its environmental management system that is in compliance with the Green Office model developed and maintained by WWF Finland. The certification is proof of SATO’s commitment to sustainable development and long-term sustainability objectives.

Green Office is an important tool for the environmental management of the SATO head office. We have used it to create a tailored programme for our office to reduce the carbon footprint of our workplace and to use natural resources sparingly.

“We decided to apply for the Green Office certification, as the programme is a comprehensive tool for environmental management. It takes account of a full range of aspects including recycling, water consumption and electricity consumption. The assessment also covers the work carried out and products used by the various providers of services such as restaurant and cleaning services,” says Service Manager Riikka Korhonen, who is responsible for the programme at SATO.

We are committed to promoting the environmental management programme through various campaigns and info briefings in the future too. Going forward, work to comply with the Green Office principles will be assessed annually, and the SATO head office will be inspected every three years to verify it meets the certificate criteria.

Each year, SATO publishes a comprehensive Sustainability Report that describes the company’s measures in the various areas of sustainability.

For more information, please contact:

Riikka Korhonen, Service Manager, SATO Corporation, phone: +358 20 134 4336

Email address format: firstname.lastname@sato.fi

For media enquiries, please contact:

Marjaana Kivioja, Communications Manager, SATO Corporation, phone +358 400 773 181

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns more than 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. www.sato.fi/en.