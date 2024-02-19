Hydroxytyrosol Market Valuation to Reach US$ 1,425.5 Million by 2034, Driven by a Growing Emphasis on Integrating Natural Ingredients | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydroxytyrosol market value is estimated to grow from US$ 751.2 million in 2024 to US$ 1,425.5 million by 2034. It will likely exhibit healthy growth, with overall hydroxytyrosol demand rising at a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.



Natural hydroxytyrosol remains the top-selling product in the market. This can be attributed to a growing consumer preference for natural ingredients over synthetic ones. According to the latest analysis, the natural segment will likely grow at 6.5% CAGR through 2034.

Several factors are predicted to spur growth in the hydroxytyrosol market during the assessment period. These include:

Growing preference for natural ingredients

Rising awareness about the health benefits of hydroxytyrosol

Increasing demand for functional foods

High adoption of hydroxytyrosol in dietary supplements, food & beverage products, and pharmaceuticals due to its potential health benefits

Hydroxytyrosol, a potent antioxidant compound found in abundance in olives and olive oil, is gaining attention for its promising health benefits. As consumers increasingly seek natural and functional ingredients to support their well-being, the hydroxytyrosol market is set to experience significant growth worldwide.

Click Here to Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19023

The ability of hydroxytyrosol to combat oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and promote cardiovascular health is contributing to its rising demand. It is widely incorporated into functional foods, dietary supplements, etc.

The growing adoption of hydroxytyrosol across industries such as functional foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is set to fuel market growth. Its versatility and efficacy make it a sought-after component in formulations aimed at enhancing overall health and vitality.

Favorable regulatory frameworks and advancements in extraction and production techniques will also support market expansion. Similarly, increasing research and development activities focused on exploring the therapeutic potential of hydroxytyrosol will benefit the market.

Countries like Japan and Canada demonstrate high growth rates due to increasing demand for hydroxytyrosol-containing products. This trend underscores hydroxytyrosol's global relevance and potential as a valuable ingredient in promoting health and wellness.

“The hydroxytyrosol market shows promising growth potential, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits and expanding applications across diverse industries." Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Hydroxytyrosol Market Report:

The global market for hydroxytyrosol is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 1,425.5 million.

through 2034, reaching a valuation of By product type, natural hydroxytyrosol segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 930.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on the source, the virgin olive oil segment is set to hold a prominent market share of 45.1% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on form, the powder segment is anticipated to have a market valuation of US$ 1,143.2 million in 2034.

in 2034. North America will likely account for a dominant market share of 41.5% by 2024.

by 2024. Hydroxytyrosol demand in Japan is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% through 2034.

Get Full Access to this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19023

Who is Winning?

Key Companies Profiled

Collagen Inc.

Genosa

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients

Seprox BIOTECH

Changsha Sunfull Bio-tech

Wacker Chemie AG

Zhejiang Multinpharma Co., Ltd

Natac

Spring Pharma Tech Co, Ltd.

Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Others (On additional request)



Top companies are constantly upgrading their product portfolios to meet increasing demand from diverse industries. They are also employing strategies like advertising, agreements, facility expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to stay ahead of the competition.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Genosa unveiled an olive fruit extract containing soluble phenol-rich hydroxytyrosol.

unveiled an olive fruit extract containing soluble phenol-rich hydroxytyrosol. In 2023, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients completed the acquisition of Genosa, a prominent producer of natural hydroxytyrosol.

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19023

Hydroxytyrosol Market by Category

By Product Type:

Natural Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity

Synthetic Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity



By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Source:

Standard Olive Oil

Virgin Olive Oil

Catechol



By Application:

Functional Foods

Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

The multifunctional food ingredient market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 109.33 billion in 2024 and rise to US$ 186.62 billion by 2034.

The estimated size of the antioxidants market in 2022 was close to US$ 2.11 billion.

The global nutraceuticals market size is currently valued at US$ 418,080 million in 2023.

The functional food ingredients market is valued at US$ 11.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 21.74 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

The global food certification market is expected to grow from US$ 11,053.9 million in 2024 to US$ 28,405.7 million by 2034.

The global chewable energy tablet market size is expected to expand from US$ 478.9 million in 2024 to US$ 1,120.6 million by 2034.

The global frozen ready meal market size is anticipated to reach US$ 44,318.9 million in 2024.

The global carnosic acid market is expected to expand from US$ 92.7 million in 2024 to US$ 152.4 million by 2034.

The global sleep gummy market is expected to grow from US$ 447.1 million in 2024 to US$ 908.2 million by 2034.

The global brain mint market is expected to grow from US$ 364.9 million in 2024 to US$ 637.3 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani



Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube