Aviation Chemical Market Size Worth US$ 11,094.6 million by 2034| Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aviation chemical market is expected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, according to Fact.MR. By 2034, the global market for these products is expected to reach US$ 11,094.6 million. According to Fact MR, the global aviation chemical market is rapidly growing and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.



Collaborations between chemical manufacturers, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers can lead to innovations in aviation chemicals. Partnerships may also help in addressing specific industry challenges and developing tailored solutions. The aviation industry's need for high-performance lubricants for various components, including engines and landing gear, may drive the demand for specialty lubricants within the aviation chemical market.

The importance of fire safety in aviation remains a critical factor. Continued research and development in fire-resistant materials and chemicals for aircraft interiors and components can present growth opportunities. Evolving regulations, especially in areas like emissions standards, safety protocols, and chemical usage guidelines, can significantly influence the aviation chemical market. Companies that can adapt to and stay ahead of regulatory changes may find growth opportunities.

The aviation industry's ongoing shift toward lightweight composite materials for aircraft construction creates opportunities for specialized chemicals used in the manufacturing, repair, and maintenance of these materials. The increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and drones for various applications, including surveillance, cargo transport, and military operations, can drive the demand for specific aviation chemicals tailored to these platforms.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 11,094.6 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2024, the global aviation chemical market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 6,237.5 million.

The paints and coatings segment is expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 22.7% in 2024.

The military and space exploration category is expected to hold a market share of 42.9% in 2034.

China is predicted to acquire a 56.9% of the global market share in 2024.

North America is expected to account for a CAGR of 6.1% by 2034.



“Ongoing developments in anti-corrosion coatings and technologies for aircraft components can create opportunities for the aviation chemical market. Enhanced corrosion protection is crucial for extending the lifespan of aircraft and ensuring safety,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Eastman Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Henkel AG & Co. KgaA

BASF SE

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Fuchs Petrolub SE



Competitive Landscape



The aviation chemical market is influenced by a focus on innovation, global presence, and adherence to environmental regulations. Companies emphasize technology advancements, strategic partnerships, and cost competitiveness.

The ability to customize solutions, provide excellent customer support, and stay abreast of market trends, including digitalization and data analytics, are crucial for success in this dynamic industry. Continuous research and adaptation to evolving industry needs are essential for maintaining competitiveness.

Company Portfolio

PPG Industries Inc.: PPG Industries Inc. is a global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. The company is a major player in the aviation chemical market, providing a comprehensive range of coatings, sealants, and adhesives for the aerospace industry. Their products are utilized in the manufacturing, maintenance, and refurbishment of aircraft. PPG's offerings focus on enhancing aircraft performance, durability, and safety.

Exxon Mobil Corporation: It is a multinational oil and gas company with a diversified range of operations, including chemicals and lubricants. The company’s involvement in the aviation chemical market may be centered around lubricants, hydraulic fluids, and specialty chemicals for aircraft. Their products are likely to contribute to the efficient and reliable operation of aircraft engines and systems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aviation chemical market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on aviation chemical market analysis by product type (adhesives and sealants, lubricants and coolants, deicing and anti-icing fluids, cleaning chemicals, others), by end use (civil aviation, commercial cargo aviation, military and space exploration, paints and coatings), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

