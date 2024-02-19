Thailand Data Center Market Trends and Analysis to 2029: Tier 3 Data Centers Anticipated to Reach 199.55 MW by 2029; Tier 4 Facilities Show Significant Growth with 15.15% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts Up To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand Data Center Market is gaining significant traction as new findings highlight robust growth trends that are forecasted to propel the market size and share from its current state into the next decade. Analysts indicate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.53% by 2029, fueling strategic business decisions and investments in the Thai data center sector.

This market analysis uncovers key trends and forecasted expansions within Thailand's data center landscape. Noteworthy mentions include an anticipated rise in IT load capacity to 269.9 MW and an expected increase in raised floor space to 0.6 million sq. ft by the year 2029. Furthermore, Thailand is predicted to see a growth in the number of installed racks, totaling 31,469 units, predominantly concentrated in Bangkok, consolidating its position as the epicenter for data center operations in the country.

Market insights reveal that Bangkok is emerging as a pivotal connection point for investors seeking to tap into burgeoning trade opportunities and the area's swift economic advancement. The city's strategic placement and focus on sustainability make it an ideal location for the growing number of data center facilities fueled by renewable solutions.

STT GDC Pte Ltd emerges as a notable market player, equipped to handle increasing digital needs propelled by the surge in digital media consumption and the ongoing transformation of business and governmental digital infrastructure. The facility prides itself on numerous industry certifications attesting to its high operational standards.

In the realm of data center tier classifications, Tier 3 facilities lead the Thai market, primarily due to the ability to perform maintenance without service interruptions. It is highlighted that in 2021, the IT load for Tier 3 data centers hit 71.48 MW, and the segment is projected to reach a substantial 199.55 MW by 2029, achieving a 15.15% CAGR. Tier 4 data centers also show considerable growth, anticipated to climb from 20 MW in 2022 to 50 MW by 2029.

The Thai data center market analysis also touches on the significant collaboration between National Telecom, TOT, and SUPERNAP (Thailand), with the Data Center and Cloud Services Partnership Program created to support government digital modernization efforts.

These organizations are among the primary entities shaping the Thai data center market's competitive landscape. Unique market conditions and technological advancements are predicted to influence business strategies and propel the market towards robust growth and prosperity.

