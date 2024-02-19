Mexico Data Center Market Forecast 2023-2029: Tier 4 Facilities on the Rise with 9.53% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts Up To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico's data center market is experiencing a period of robust growth and transformation, fueled by technological advancements and increasing demand for cloud services. This report provides valuable insights into the trends, size, share, and forecasts of this dynamic market up to the year 2029.

Key Insights: Mexico's Growing Data Center Landscape

The data center industry in Mexico is poised to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%, indicating a thriving and expanding market. Notably, a deep dive into the sector reveals:

Significant growth in IT load capacity, anticipated to reach an impressive figure of 480.3 MW by 2029.

An expansion of raised floor space to an estimated area of 2.4 million sq. ft come 2029.

A rise in installed racks, expecting to meet the count of 120,094 units by 2029, with Querétaro leading as the primary location for these installations.

Strategic Developments: Colocation Facilities and Tier 4 Dominance

The nation currently hosts 18 colocation data center facilities, with Querétaro and Guadalajara emerging as significant hubs. The trend towards cloud services adoption is steering the surge in data center numbers, fulfilling the needs of varied industries such as telecommunications, IT, and government sector. Additionally, Tier 4 data center facilities are gaining ground, reflecting a predominant preference for robust, fault-tolerant infrastructure. It is forecasted that the Tier 4 segment will attain an IT load capacity of 352.76 MW by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 9.53%, underscoring its escalating prominence in the market.

The Mexican data center realm exhibits a consolidated competitive landscape. It is marked by the prevalence of prominent players that collectively hold an impressive market share of 85.9%. These entities are at the forefront of innovating and expanding data center operations, fostering high standards of reliability and operational uptime that cater to large businesses and governmental demands.

Market Influence: Redundancy and Reliability

A key factor driving the desire for Tier 3 and Tier 4 data centers is the demand for uninterrupted services, with small and medium-sized enterprises leaning towards the enhanced redundancy offered by these advanced-grade facilities. The reliability of data centers, especially in regards to minimizing downtime, has become a crucial attribute for competitive businesses seeking continuous operational excellence.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Ascenty (Digital Realty Trust, Inc.)

CloudHQ

EdgeUno, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

HostDime Global Corp.

KIO Networks

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

MetroCarrier (Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C.V.)

NABIAX

ODATA (Patria Investments Ltd.)

Servidores y Sistemas S.A. de C.V.

Telmex (American Movil)

