Poland Data Center Market Trends and Analysis to 2029: IT Load Capacity to Reach 561MW, Raised Floor Space to Grow to 3.7M Sq. Ft., and Installed Racks to Hit 187,016 by 2029

The data center industry in Poland is on the cusp of significant escalation. The Poland Data Center Market is forecasted to exhibit a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.10% through to the year 2029, reinforcing its pivotal role in the region's digital transformation.

Impressive Growth Indicators

The research delineates a trajectory of growth underscored by several key metrics:

IT Load Capacity - A projected leap in IT load capacity, reaching 561 megawatts (MW) by the end of the forecast period.

Raised Floor Space - Expansion of raised floor space within data centers expected to touch 3.7 million square feet.

Installed Racks - Anticipated increase in installed rack units, totaling 187,016 by 2029, with the capital city, Warsaw, housing a major share.

Tier 3 data centers currently dominate the market landscape in Poland; however, an evident shift towards Tier 4 standards is underway, reflective of heightened requirements for advanced infrastructure with superior resilience and uptime guarantees. This transition is expected to fuel not only the quantity but also the quality of data center provisions within the country.

Market Dynamics and Key Players



Driven by the proliferation of ICT businesses, a surge in e-commerce, and an insatiable consumer appetite for digital content and mobile applications, Poland is experiencing a notable increase in data consumption. This has catalyzed the expansion of data center facilities that are rapidly evolving to meet Tier 3 and Tier 4 standards. Warsaw emerges as a strategic hub, with a significant concentration of data center operations.

The Poland Data Center Industry is characterized by a moderate level of consolidation, with major entities operating in the space. These key market players are leveraging strategic initiatives to bolster their market position and address the burgeoning demand for sophisticated data center services.

Strategic Initiatives Underway

Investments in smart city projects and other technology-driven infrastructures are driving the growth of Tier 4 data centers. Smart solutions like intelligent transport systems demand robust backbone facilities that provide continuous data processing capabilities with minimal downtime.





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

3S Data Center SA (P4 sp. z o.o.)

Atman sp. Z o.o.

Beyond.pl Sp. z o. o.

Comarch S.A.

Deutsche Telekom AG (T-Mobile Poska SA)

Equinix, Inc.

Exea Sp. z o.o

LIMDC

Polcom S.A.

S-NET Sp. z o. o. (TOYA Group)

Sinersio Polska Sp. z o

Vantage Data Centers, LLC

