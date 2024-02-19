Cannabinoids Technology and Application Opportunity Analysis 2024 - The Changing Regulatory Environment Propels Innovation in Various Industries

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabinoids: Technology and Application Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cannabinoids are seeing increasing usage in medicine, leading to rising interest in many industries, such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care. CBD is the most-researched cannabinoid and is used widely in all types of industries.
The cannabinoids industry faces manufacturing, cultivation, supply chain, and other challenges. In addition, the stigma around cannabinoid usage due to its psychoactive effects is a major challenge, slowing adoption due to regulatory authorities' stringency in terms of the approval and marketing of cannabinoid-infused products. Nevertheless, countries are gradually relaxing their regulations around the use of cannabinoids in products and allowing a certain amount of it to be infused in products.
Despite these challenges, the industry is witnessing the rise of many participants and intense competition. It is a wide playing field for many stakeholders as it offers opportunities to many industries and cultivators. Although stakeholders are slow to open to this industry as their returns may not be instant due to multiple challenges, gradual uptake could enable a rise in private and federal funding and fuel growth.
In terms of technology, improving the bioavailability of cannabinoid-based products has seen a lot of innovation. Innovation is also seen in the development of novel cannabinoid formats for use in various industries.
This study identifies drivers and restraints, new technology platforms, and growth opportunities. It also provides an overview of the stakeholder ecosystem, identifying notable mergers and acquisitions, funding, and partnerships for stakeholders and market participants to leverage.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Use of Advanced Extraction Technologies
- Studies Relating to the Long-term Effects of Cannabinoid-infused Products
- Exploring Novel Product Formats
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Cannabinoids Overview
- Cannabinoids Application Landscape
- Present Status of Cannabinoids
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Patent and Research Landscape
- Exploratory Cannabinoid Research Landscape in Various Industries
- Snapshot of University Research into Cannabinoids
- Global Intellectual Property (IP) Trends in Cannabinoids
- Key Patent Assignees in Cannabinoids
- IP Trends for Cannabinoids in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- IP Trends for Cannabinoids in the Nutraceutical Industry
- IP Trends for Cannabinoids in the Nutraceutical Industry
- IP Trends for Cannabinoids in the Personal Care Industry
- IP Trends for Cannabinoids in the F&B Industry
Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Landscape for Cannabinoids in North America
- Regulatory Landscape for Cannabinoids in Europe
- Regulatory Landscape for Cannabinoids across Asia-Pacific
Overview of Extraction and Formulation of Cannabinoids
- Schematic Flow Chart for Cannabinoid Extraction and Synthesis
- Explanation of Cannabinoid Extraction and Synthesis
- Commonly Used Cannabis Extraction Methods
- Key Cannabinoid Extraction and Commercialization Challenges
- Cannabinoid Extraction Challenges
- Cannabinoid Cultivation and Manufacturing Challenges
- Cannabinoid Formulation Challenges
- Cannabinoid Commercialization Challenges
Application Analysis: Cannabinoids for Pharmaceuticals
- Key Focus Areas for Cannabinoid-based Formulations
- Snapshot of Cannabinoid-related Research Publications
- Snapshot of Cannabinoids in Pharmaceuticals
- Cannabinoids - Clinical Trial Landscape
- Snapshot of FDA-approved Cannabinoid Formulations and Drugs in Pipeline
- Delivery Methods for Cannabinoids - A Snapshot
- Technological Advancements to Address Delivery Challenges
- Key Platform Developments to Improve Cannabinoid Delivery
- Strategic Cannabinoid-related Partnerships in the Pharma Industry
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the Pharma Industry Relating to Cannabinoid-based Products
- Key Cannabinoid-related Funding Efforts in the Pharma Industry
- Key Pharmaceutical Companies Focusing on Cannabinoids
- Analyst's Perspective
Cannabinoids in the Nutraceutical industry
- Key Participants Developing Cannabinoid-based Nutraceutical Supplements
- Strategic Cannabinoid-related Partnerships in the Nutraceutical Industry
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the Nutraceutical Industry Relating to Cannabinoid-based Supplements
- Key Cannabinoid-related Funding Efforts in the Nutraceutical Industry
- Analyst's Perspective
Cannabinoids in the F&B Industry
- Key Participants in the Cannabinoid F&B Industry
- Strategic Cannabinoid-related Partnerships in the F&B industry
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the F&B Industry Relating to Cannabinoid-based Products
- Key Cannabinoid-related Funding Efforts in the F&B Industry
- Analyst's Perspective
Cannabinoids in the Personal Care Industry
- Key Participants Developing Cannabinoid-based Products in the Personal Care Industry
- Strategic Cannabinoid-related Partnerships in the Personal Care Industry
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the Personal Care Industry Relating to Cannabinoid-based Products
- Key Cannabinoid-related Funding Efforts in the Personal Care Industry
- Analyst's Perspective
Future Perspective
- Cannabinoids - What Next?
