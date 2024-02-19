Cannabinoids Technology and Application Opportunity Analysis 2024 - The Changing Regulatory Environment Propels Innovation in Various Industries

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabinoids: Technology and Application Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cannabinoids are seeing increasing usage in medicine, leading to rising interest in many industries, such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care. CBD is the most-researched cannabinoid and is used widely in all types of industries.

The cannabinoids industry faces manufacturing, cultivation, supply chain, and other challenges. In addition, the stigma around cannabinoid usage due to its psychoactive effects is a major challenge, slowing adoption due to regulatory authorities' stringency in terms of the approval and marketing of cannabinoid-infused products. Nevertheless, countries are gradually relaxing their regulations around the use of cannabinoids in products and allowing a certain amount of it to be infused in products.

Despite these challenges, the industry is witnessing the rise of many participants and intense competition. It is a wide playing field for many stakeholders as it offers opportunities to many industries and cultivators. Although stakeholders are slow to open to this industry as their returns may not be instant due to multiple challenges, gradual uptake could enable a rise in private and federal funding and fuel growth.

In terms of technology, improving the bioavailability of cannabinoid-based products has seen a lot of innovation. Innovation is also seen in the development of novel cannabinoid formats for use in various industries.

This study identifies drivers and restraints, new technology platforms, and growth opportunities. It also provides an overview of the stakeholder ecosystem, identifying notable mergers and acquisitions, funding, and partnerships for stakeholders and market participants to leverage.

Key Growth Opportunities

Use of Advanced Extraction Technologies

Studies Relating to the Long-term Effects of Cannabinoid-infused Products

Exploring Novel Product Formats

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Cannabinoids Overview

Cannabinoids Application Landscape

Present Status of Cannabinoids

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Patent and Research Landscape

Exploratory Cannabinoid Research Landscape in Various Industries

Snapshot of University Research into Cannabinoids

Global Intellectual Property (IP) Trends in Cannabinoids

Key Patent Assignees in Cannabinoids

IP Trends for Cannabinoids in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IP Trends for Cannabinoids in the Nutraceutical Industry

IP Trends for Cannabinoids in the Personal Care Industry

IP Trends for Cannabinoids in the F&B Industry

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Landscape for Cannabinoids in North America

Regulatory Landscape for Cannabinoids in Europe

Regulatory Landscape for Cannabinoids across Asia-Pacific

Overview of Extraction and Formulation of Cannabinoids

Schematic Flow Chart for Cannabinoid Extraction and Synthesis

Explanation of Cannabinoid Extraction and Synthesis

Commonly Used Cannabis Extraction Methods

Key Cannabinoid Extraction and Commercialization Challenges

Cannabinoid Extraction Challenges

Cannabinoid Cultivation and Manufacturing Challenges

Cannabinoid Formulation Challenges

Cannabinoid Commercialization Challenges

Application Analysis: Cannabinoids for Pharmaceuticals

Key Focus Areas for Cannabinoid-based Formulations

Snapshot of Cannabinoid-related Research Publications

Snapshot of Cannabinoids in Pharmaceuticals

Cannabinoids - Clinical Trial Landscape

Snapshot of FDA-approved Cannabinoid Formulations and Drugs in Pipeline

Delivery Methods for Cannabinoids - A Snapshot

Technological Advancements to Address Delivery Challenges

Key Platform Developments to Improve Cannabinoid Delivery

Strategic Cannabinoid-related Partnerships in the Pharma Industry

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Pharma Industry Relating to Cannabinoid-based Products

Key Cannabinoid-related Funding Efforts in the Pharma Industry

Key Pharmaceutical Companies Focusing on Cannabinoids

Analyst's Perspective

Cannabinoids in the Nutraceutical industry

Key Participants Developing Cannabinoid-based Nutraceutical Supplements

Strategic Cannabinoid-related Partnerships in the Nutraceutical Industry

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Nutraceutical Industry Relating to Cannabinoid-based Supplements

Key Cannabinoid-related Funding Efforts in the Nutraceutical Industry

Analyst's Perspective

Cannabinoids in the F&B Industry

Key Participants in the Cannabinoid F&B Industry

Strategic Cannabinoid-related Partnerships in the F&B industry

Mergers and Acquisitions in the F&B Industry Relating to Cannabinoid-based Products

Key Cannabinoid-related Funding Efforts in the F&B Industry

Analyst's Perspective

Cannabinoids in the Personal Care Industry

Key Participants Developing Cannabinoid-based Products in the Personal Care Industry

Strategic Cannabinoid-related Partnerships in the Personal Care Industry

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Personal Care Industry Relating to Cannabinoid-based Products

Key Cannabinoid-related Funding Efforts in the Personal Care Industry

Analyst's Perspective

Future Perspective

Cannabinoids - What Next?

