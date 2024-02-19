US Fantasy Sports Market Insight: Surge in AR & VR Technologies Fueling Growth 2023-2028

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S Fantasy Sports Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Emerging trends have significantly shaped the US fantasy sports market, which is poised for transformational growth from 2023 to 2028. A new industry research publication added to our comprehensive collection of market studies delves deeply into the rapid expansion of fantasy sports in the United States, projecting the market to be valued at approximately $3,457.76 million in 2022.

Driven by the increasing integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in fantasy sports, coupled with the growing engagement among Millennials and Generation Z, the report anticipates a substantial uptick in demand throughout the forecast period. The study highlights the competitive dynamics, exploring key strategies adopted by major market players to captivate users and maximize fan engagement.

Compelling Market Dynamics & Competitive Landscape



Rising popularity of Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) models, with FanDuel and DraftKings at the forefront of engaging sports fans

Expansion strategies by major vendors, including strategic agreements and collaborations with emerging players

Insight into the evolving market structure and the future implications of regulatory changes and technological advancements

The gender-based segmentation of the market reveals insights into participation trends across male and female demographics. The thorough assessment distinguishes between the application and website platforms, presenting stakeholders with the necessary data to align their market positioning strategies accordingly.

Key Findings on Sport Segmentations & Forecasts



Exponential growth in fantasy football, basketball, baseball, and soccer Identification of niche sports segments, including fantasy golf and cricket, poised for growth

The comprehensive report showcases key vendors leading the market and includes an in-depth analysis of other prominent vendors poised to make significant impacts:

FanDuel DraftKings Yahoo ESPN Paramount



The discourse in the report is buttressed by a robust research methodology and includes essential terms and references for the analyst community. This publication is a valuable resource for anyone looking to understand the trajectory of the US fantasy sports market, from enthusiasts to industry professionals.

For detailed insights, the report is now available in our extensive research repository. The study provides actionable data and a comprehensive view of market trends that stakeholders and interested parties can leverage to strategize and adapt to the evolving US fantasy sports landscape.

Key Topics Covered

Market Insights Overview of US Fantasy Sports Market

Projected Revenue Analysis Segmentation Data Revenue by Sport, Gender, and Platform Trends and Opportunities Drivers, Trends, and Constraints Industry Overview Competitive Landscape

Key Players Appendix

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 63 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered United States

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

DraftKings

FanDuel

Yahoo

ESPN

Paramount

Boom Fantasy

FantasyDraft

Fantrax

NFL (National Football League)

Sleeper

RealTime Fantasy Sports

SportsHub Games Network

Fleaflicker

The Huddle

MyFantasyLeague

