US Fantasy Sports Market Insight: Surge in AR & VR Technologies Fueling Growth 2023-2028

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S Fantasy Sports Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging trends have significantly shaped the US fantasy sports market, which is poised for transformational growth from 2023 to 2028. A new industry research publication added to our comprehensive collection of market studies delves deeply into the rapid expansion of fantasy sports in the United States, projecting the market to be valued at approximately $3,457.76 million in 2022.

Driven by the increasing integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in fantasy sports, coupled with the growing engagement among Millennials and Generation Z, the report anticipates a substantial uptick in demand throughout the forecast period. The study highlights the competitive dynamics, exploring key strategies adopted by major market players to captivate users and maximize fan engagement.

Compelling Market Dynamics & Competitive Landscape

  • Rising popularity of Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) models, with FanDuel and DraftKings at the forefront of engaging sports fans
  • Expansion strategies by major vendors, including strategic agreements and collaborations with emerging players
  • Insight into the evolving market structure and the future implications of regulatory changes and technological advancements

The gender-based segmentation of the market reveals insights into participation trends across male and female demographics. The thorough assessment distinguishes between the application and website platforms, presenting stakeholders with the necessary data to align their market positioning strategies accordingly.

Key Findings on Sport Segmentations & Forecasts

  1. Exponential growth in fantasy football, basketball, baseball, and soccer
  2. Identification of niche sports segments, including fantasy golf and cricket, poised for growth

The comprehensive report showcases key vendors leading the market and includes an in-depth analysis of other prominent vendors poised to make significant impacts:

    • FanDuel
    • DraftKings
    • Yahoo
    • ESPN
    • Paramount

The discourse in the report is buttressed by a robust research methodology and includes essential terms and references for the analyst community. This publication is a valuable resource for anyone looking to understand the trajectory of the US fantasy sports market, from enthusiasts to industry professionals.

For detailed insights, the report is now available in our extensive research repository. The study provides actionable data and a comprehensive view of market trends that stakeholders and interested parties can leverage to strategize and adapt to the evolving US fantasy sports landscape.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Market Insights
    • Overview of US Fantasy Sports Market
    • Projected Revenue Analysis
  2. Segmentation Data
    • Revenue by Sport, Gender, and Platform
  3. Trends and Opportunities
    • Drivers, Trends, and Constraints
  4. Industry Overview
    • Competitive Landscape
    • Key Players
  5. Appendix

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages63
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$3.46 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$6.87 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.1%
Regions CoveredUnited States

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • DraftKings
  • FanDuel
  • Yahoo
  • ESPN
  • Paramount
  • Boom Fantasy
  • FantasyDraft
  • Fantrax
  • NFL (National Football League)
  • Sleeper
  • RealTime Fantasy Sports
  • SportsHub Games Network
  • Fleaflicker
  • The Huddle
  • MyFantasyLeague

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cl25op

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                US Fantasy Sports Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Baseball
                            
                            
                                Cricket
                            
                            
                                Fantasy Sports
                            
                            
                                Gaming
                            
                            
                                Hockey
                            
                            
                                Mobile Content
                            
                            
                                Soccer
                            
                            
                                Sporting Goods and Equipment
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data