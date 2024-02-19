US Edtech Market - In-Depth Research Publication with Insights into Growth and Trends (2023-2028)

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S Edtech Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The highly anticipated market research publication examining the robust growth trajectory of the US Edtech market is now available. The analysis offers comprehensive insights into the market's rapid expansion, underpinned by a surge in digital technology adoption in education, bolstered in part by the necessities wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed review of the key factors driving this sector forward through 2028.



An in-depth examination of the US Edtech ecosystem reveals a concentrated effort towards innovating digital learning platforms, with a strong emphasis on personalized education tailored by artificial intelligence and data analytics. The publication showcases how these technologies are transforming the landscape of education and learning experiences across the United States.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The report identifies significant investment influx into the US Edtech sector, highlighting its transformative potential and the consequent enablement of startups to scale effectively.

reflects the industry's commitment to inclusive education for learners nationwide. A feature on a notable vendor, Duolingo, illustrates the market's move towards integrating cutting-edge AI technology into products and services.

List of Key and Prominent Vendors Covered in the Research:

McGraw Hill Pearson Chegg Bright Horizons Skillsoft Coursera Duolingo and more

The comprehensive market segmentation includes an analysis of various business models, types of revenue, sectors, and end-users that define the US Edtech landscape. The structure of the market, competitive dynamics, and a full industry overview are also encapsulated within the publication.

Researchers, industry stakeholders, educational institutions, and investors will find this report to be a valuable resource for navigating the complexities and opportunities of the US Edtech market. Stakeholders may leverage these insights to make informed strategic decisions and partake in the market's growth trajectory. As the Edtech landscape continues to evolve, this publication serves as a critical tool for understanding the current state and future potential of this dynamic sector.

Market Dynamics: The document explores the forces shaping the US Edtech market including competitive landscapes and key vendor activities.

With a clear depiction of the market structure, this latest research publication promises to be an indispensable guide for those looking to understand the nuances and potential of the US Edtech arena.

The full market research publication is available and serves as an essential read for anyone interested in the direction and implications of technological advancements in education.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Insights Overview of US Edtech Market

Projected Revenue Analysis Segmentation Data Revenue by Type, Sector, and End-users Trends and Opportunities Drivers, Trends, and Constraints Industry Overview Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $36.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $73.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered United States

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

McGraw Hill

Pearson

Chegg

Bright Horizons

Skillsoft

Coursera

Duolingo

Boxlight

2U

Udemy

Kahoot!

Blackboard

ApplyBoard

VIPKid

Brainly

Preply

Labster

Great Minds

Guild Education

Everspring

DreamBox

Newsela

Multiverse

Elevate

Course Hero

GoGuardian

Quizlet

Outschool

Udacity

GoStudent

