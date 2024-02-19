Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Self-Healing Material Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Self-Healing Material Market was valued at USD 526.48 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.00% and is expected to reach USD 869.93 Million by 2028. Self-healing materials are artificially created or synthetically engineered substances with the innate ability to autonomously repair damage without external diagnosis or human involvement. These materials mimic the inherent healing abilities observed in living organisms, restoring functionality after injury. Self-healing materials hold great potential for a wide range of applications in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, civil engineering, biomedical, and electronics. They can be found in various forms, including polymers, metals, ceramics, concrete, and coatings. As a result, the increasing adoption of self-healing materials is a significant driver of growth in the Europe Self-Healing Material Market throughout the forecast period.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry



Encouraging Government Policies and Initiatives



Improving Demand of Self-healing Material in Transportation Sector

Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Self-Healing Material



Scalability of Self-Healing Material

Report Scope:



In this report, the Europe Self-Healing Material Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Europe Self-Healing Material Market, By Form:

Extrinsic

Intrinsic

Europe Self-Healing Material Market, By Material Type:

Polymers

Concrete

Coatings

Others

Europe Self-Healing Material Market, By End Use:

Building & Construction

Mobile Devices

Transportation

Others

Europe Self-Healing Material Market, By Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Sweden

Denmark

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Europe Self-Healing Material Market.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF SE

Wacker Chemie AG

Covestro AG

CompPair Technologies Ltd.

Green-Basilisk BV

