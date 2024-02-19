Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market Set for Expansion with Promising CAGR of 12.07% by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage market has valued at USD 2.58 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.07%.







Key Market Drivers



Renewable Energy Integration will help with Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market growth.



Renewable energy integration is a primary driver of the global molten salt thermal energy storage market, shaping the future of sustainable energy solutions. As the world strives to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and combat climate change, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are becoming increasingly vital. However, these sources are inherently intermittent, generating electricity only when the sun is shining, or the wind is blowing. This intermittency poses challenges for maintaining a stable and reliable energy supply, making energy storage technologies like molten salt thermal energy storage essential. Molten salt thermal energy storage systems enable the efficient and effective integration of renewable energy into the grid. When excess energy is generated during periods of high renewable output, such as sunny days or windy nights, this surplus electricity can be used to heat a high-temperature molten salt solution within the storage system. The stored thermal energy can then be tapped into when renewable energy production drops, allowing for a consistent and reliable power supply to the grid.



This integration is a game-changer for the renewable energy sector. It enhances the reliability of renewable sources, making them more comparable to conventional fossil-fuel-based power generation in terms of grid stability. As a result, utilities and grid operators can confidently incorporate larger proportions of renewable energy into their energy mix. Furthermore, renewable energy integration with molten salt thermal energy storage has broader implications for the energy transition. It reduces the need for backup power plants fueled by fossil resources, helping to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. This aligns with global efforts to meet carbon reduction targets and transition towards greener energy systems.



Moreover, molten salt thermal energy storage extends the usability of renewable energy resources. It enables the generation of electricity during nighttime hours or cloudy periods, thus maximizing the utilization of solar power installations. Similarly, wind energy can be stored and dispatched as needed, minimizing the impact of wind intermittency on grid operations. In conclusion, renewable energy integration is a driving force behind the growth of the global molten salt thermal energy storage market. It not only addresses the challenges posed by intermittent renewable sources but also accelerates the transition to a sustainable and low-carbon energy landscape. As the world continues to prioritize clean energy solutions, the role of molten salt thermal energy storage in enabling the seamless integration of renewable energy sources will continue to expand and shape the future of global energy systems.



Grid Stability and Reliability Have Played a Crucial Role in The Growth of The Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market.



Grid stability and reliability are significant drivers of the global molten salt thermal energy storage market. As the world increasingly relies on renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, the intermittent nature of these resources presents a challenge to the stability of electrical grids. Molten salt thermal energy storage systems play a pivotal role in addressing this challenge by providing a dependable means of energy storage and release. One of the key issues facing modern electrical grids is the fluctuation in power supply. Solar energy generation, for instance, is dependent on daylight hours and weather conditions, while wind energy production is contingent on wind patterns. These variables can result in energy surpluses during periods of high generation and shortages during low-generation times. Molten salt thermal energy storage offers an effective solution to this problem.



During periods of excess energy production, surplus electricity is used to heat the molten salt within the storage system to high temperatures, effectively storing thermal energy. When energy demand surpasses supply, the stored thermal energy can be used to generate electricity through a heat exchange process, providing a consistent and reliable source of power to the grid. This balancing act ensures that electrical grids can meet the demands of consumers, maintain stability, and avoid blackouts or disruptions. Moreover, molten salt thermal energy storage can serve as a valuable asset for grid operators to manage peak demand periods. by releasing stored energy during peak hours, utilities can reduce the need for expensive and environmentally harmful peaker plants, which are typically powered by fossil fuels. This transition to cleaner energy sources not only enhances grid reliability but also aligns with sustainability goals.



Additionally, molten salt thermal energy storage systems offer a longer duration of storage compared to other energy storage technologies like lithium-ion batteries. This extended storage capacity is especially advantageous for addressing extended periods of low renewable energy generation, such as during prolonged cloudy or windless conditions. In conclusion, grid stability and reliability are driving the adoption of molten salt thermal energy storage systems worldwide. These systems serve as a linchpin in the transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy grid by mitigating the challenges posed by intermittent renewable energy sources and providing a dependable source of power when needed most. As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, the role of molten salt thermal energy storage in ensuring grid stability and reliability will become increasingly crucial.





Report Scope



In this report, the Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market, by Technology:

Parabolic Trough

Fresnel Reflector

Power Tower

Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Yara International ASA

Acciona, SA

Abengoa SA

BrightSource Energy, Inc.

SENER Grupo de Ingenieria, SA

SolarReserve, LLC

Engie SA

SCHOTT AG



