Sidetrade and its distinguished CSR commitment

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, proudly announces it has been rated Gold by EthiFinance and Silver by EcoVadis . This dual recognition underscores the company's commitment to ethical business practices and sustainable operations.



For the first time, Sidetrade has achieved a Gold medal by EthiFinance, the rating agency for European listed SMEs, for its extra-financial performance. For 2022, Sidetrade secured an impressive score of 76/100, marking a clear improvement up from 65/100 the previous year. Notably Sidetrade’s environmental score saw the biggest jump with a 43-point increase, whilst achieving a near perfect score in the social category with 93/100.

Sidetrade has also secured a Silver medal for the 2023 sustainability rating by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. With an overall score of 68/100, Sidetrade achieved its best rating to date, registering a significant 15-point increase on 2022. The company improved its social and ethics score by 20 points, and its environmental score by 10 points. This performance places Sidetrade in the 91st percentile of companies assessed by EcoVadis in terms of environmental, social and ethical performance.

Philippe Gangneux, CFO and CSR Ambassador at Sidetrade commented: "These ratings by EthiFinance and EcoVadis are a remarkable recognition of our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). By encouraging teams at all levels and across all functions, we cultivate a firm commitment to minimizing our environmental impact. We are determined to work for positive change, both within our company and beyond.”

Since 2021, Sidetrade’s social and environmental commitment has been recognized through ESG assessments by Ecovadis and EthiFinance. Having previously been ranked Silver by EthiFinance and Bronze medal by EcoVadis in 2021, Sidetrade has embarked on a journey of progress to achieve advanced ratings by both rating agencies.

Recognizing the importance of reducing carbon emissions, Sidetrade has carried out its first full carbon assessment (scopes 1, 2 and 3) for the fiscal year 2022. This initiative is designed to record precise data on its global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally, and adopt a targeted strategy to reduce its carbon footprint.

In 2023 Sidetrade published its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy which encompasses its goals and activities aimed at fostering a positive influence on its employees, customers, stakeholders and the environment. The key commitments outlined in this CSR report include:

Controlling its carbon footprint

Driving innovation and investing in talent

Securing data

Building sustainable, ethical and transparent relationships

Learn more about Sidetrade’s CSR commitments.





About Sidetrade

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, Calgary and Tulsa, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Criteo, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.







