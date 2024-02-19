Global Luxury Yacht Market Size To Worth USD 17.3 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 6.5%

New York, United States, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Luxury Yacht Market Size is to Grow from USD 9.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.3 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the projected period.





A luxury yacht is a boat that someone owns privately, usually made and set up for fun and relaxation. These boats are known for being big, having fancy things onboard, and having top-notch features. The market for luxury yachts will continue to develop if a growing number of individuals become interested in making bookings and learning about yachting. Some of the few wealthy people will be interested in purchasing these luxurious yachts. The luxury yachts have staterooms, roomy adaptations, water sports equipment, a kitchen, and numerous decks with entertainment areas, among other cutting-edge amenities. Furthermore, safety features, strong engines, and excellent craftsmanship are added to luxury yachts to guarantee maximum performance, elegant design, and innovative navigation. Because these characteristics are the primary difference between luxury and non-luxury yachts, the companies that build these luxury yachts primarily concentrate on them. A growing tourism industry and rising yacht ownership are the two main factors driving the growth of the luxury yacht market globally. The growing tourism sector contributes to the growth of the luxury yacht business since visitors and tourists are looking for extraordinary experiences that drive up demand for luxury yacht rentals. In many places, wealthy people's purchase of a luxury yacht serves as a status symbol, and some choose to own one for their usage. The high initial and continuing expenditures of ownership, which include crew pay, insurance premiums, gasoline, maintenance fees, and docking bills, further restrict market expansion for extremely rich people and might limit buyers.

Browse key industry insights Spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the Report on the " Global Luxury Yacht Marke t Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Size (Up To 50 Meters, 50 To 100 Meters, More Than 100 Meters), By Type (Sports Yacht, Cruiser Yacht, Flybridge Yacht), By Propulsion (Motor, Sail), By Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The up to 50-meter segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global luxury yacht market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the size, the global luxury yacht market is divided into up to 50 meters, 50 to 100 meters, and more than 100 meters. Among these, the up to 50-meter segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global luxury yacht market during the projected timeframe. Because these yachts are the most exclusive on the market, those who are extremely wealthy and want to show off their success become attracted to them. Movie theatres, swimming pools, fitness centers, and cafeterias are among the services offered by luxury yachts in this market sector, supporting the rapid growth of the industry.

The cruiser yacht segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global luxury yacht market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global luxury yacht market is divided into sports yachts, cruiser yachts, and flybridge yachts. Among these, the cruiser yacht segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global luxury yacht market during the projected timeframe. Significantly, the cruiser luxury yacht provides the ideal ratio of richness to volume. In addition to this cruiser, luxury yachts are built in a fashion that offers spacious interiors and multiple cabins, enhancing the tourists' traveling experiences.

The motor segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the luxury yacht market during the estimated period.

Based on the propulsion, the global luxury yacht market is divided into motor and sail. Among these, the motor segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the luxury yacht market during the estimated period. Motor yachts are recognized for their strength and speed, offering a thrilling sea experience. These yachts' spacious interiors, broad decks, and comfortable rooms make them the perfect choice for appealing to a large number of people.

The personal use segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global luxury yacht market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global luxury yacht market is divided into personal use and commercial use. Among these, the personal use segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global luxury yacht market during the projected timeframe. Buying a yacht is a common way for people to demonstrate their wealth and social standing. Increases in individual disposable earnings, fast urbanization, growing living standards, and the number of high-net-worth individuals have all contributed to an increase in spending on luxuries and leisure activities. It is anticipated that these elements will support the personal consumption segment's growth.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global luxury yacht market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global Luxury Yacht market over the forecast period. Greece, Croatia, France, Spain, and Italy are the most popular tourist destinations and the highest-earning countries in the region. A growing number of rich people and the growing demand of water activities and fishing are expected to fuel market growth in the region over the forecast period. This region has the potential to dominate the industry due to the wide range of tourist destinations and the quick growth of maritime tourism. Europe's lengthy history of industry and transportation has left it with a strong maritime legacy. The continent has a long history of producing luxury yachts, and its design expertise fuels demand for these boats, drawing in clients from both home and foreign markets.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global Luxury Yacht market during the projected timeframe. Among the more popular activities in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, and Australia include fishing and water-based sports. There are numerous options for yacht manufacturing companies in the growing maritime tourism sector. It is therefore anticipated to accelerate the rapid growth of the regional market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Luxury Yacht Market include Heesen Luxury Yachts, Princess Luxury Yachts, Royal Huisman Shipyard B.V., Sanlorenzo S.p.A, Azimut Benetti, Damen Yachting, Ferretti S.p.A., Groupe Beneteau, Hanse Group, Sunseeker Yachts, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG, Ocean Alexander, Kingship Marine Limited, Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, ISA Yachts, Fincantieri Yachts, Feadship, Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Heesen is pleased to announce that the first yacht of the updated 55-meter series has been sent out after extensive testing in the North Sea. During the three-day trials, Iris Blue met all the required standards, and the tests went according to plan without any issues.

