Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0515 - RIKV 24 0821

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 24 0515RIKV 24 0821
Settlement Date 02/21/202402/21/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 18,70021,233
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.820/9.55195.330/9.690
Total Number of Bids Received 1523
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 20,20022,933
Total Number of Successful Bids 1321
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1321
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.820/9.55195.330/9.690
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.879/9.28795.538/9.238
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.820/9.55195.330/9.690
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.840/9.46295.398/9.542
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.879/9.28795.538/9.238
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.800/9.64195.325/9.701
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.838/9.47095.393/9.553
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.081.08