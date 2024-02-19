|Series
|RIKV 24 0515
|RIKV 24 0821
|Settlement Date
|02/21/2024
|02/21/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|18,700
|21,233
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.820
|/
|9.551
|95.330
|/
|9.690
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|23
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|20,200
|22,933
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|21
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|21
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.820
|/
|9.551
|95.330
|/
|9.690
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.879
|/
|9.287
|95.538
|/
|9.238
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.820
|/
|9.551
|95.330
|/
|9.690
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.840
|/
|9.462
|95.398
|/
|9.542
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.879
|/
|9.287
|95.538
|/
|9.238
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.800
|/
|9.641
|95.325
|/
|9.701
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.838
|/
|9.470
|95.393
|/
|9.553
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.08
|1.08
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0515 - RIKV 24 0821
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management