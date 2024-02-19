PCR Technology Advancements Shape Future of Diagnostics: Comprehensive Market Forecast through 2027 Highlights Growth in dPCR and Multiplex Testing

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PCR Markets. Forecasts for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets and by Application, Product and Place. With Executive and Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global landscape for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) diagnostics is experiencing a transformative phase, with recent advancements and the ongoing global health landscape pushing PCR technologies into a dominant role. A new research publication has been added to our comprehensive collection, offering detailed insights into the trends, forecasts, and analyses of the PCR market from 2023 to 2027.
The extensive report provides a deep dive into the complex dynamics of the PCR market segments, including quantitative PCR (qPCR), digital PCR (dPCR), Singleplex and Multiplex testing. It underscores the pivotal function of PCR in recent pandemic diagnostics and investigates if technologies such as thermal cycling are on the brink of obsolescence.
Highlighted within the report are the significant implications of sensitivity improvements in PCR technology for burgeoning fields like Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Screening. Enhanced sensitivity not only promises to refine diagnostic capabilities but also presents a potential tool in the ongoing battle against Anti Microbial Resistance (AMR).
With a detailed analysis, the research elucidates the market size predictions and trends for various applications and products within the PCR sector. It investigates whether diagnostics are poised to move closer to patients - into the Physician's Office or possibly into the Home. The evolving landscape of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics is also explored, showcasing their convergence as a driving force behind market growth.
Key Market Trends and Growth Areas
- Projected upswing in demand for digital PCR as a new lab standard following its poignant role in addressing pandemic-related diagnostics.
- Comprehensive forecast of the Singleplex and Multiplex testing markets with a unique breakdown of their respective growth trajectories.
- Assessment of the potential obsolescence of singleplex tests in the wake of multiplex testing's versatility and efficiency.
- Evaluation of the transition towards routine respiratory screening as a staple in healthcare practices.
The findings and analyses within this report are critical for stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. From industry executives and consultants to healthcare professionals and investors, the data provided is an invaluable tool for informing strategic decisions and understanding the future outlook of PCR diagnostics.
The emergence of ultra-sensitive PCR technologies, alongside the integration of Point of Care and Molecular Diagnostics, is not only revolutionizing the industry but also optimizing patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The future of PCR, as detailed in the published forecast, suggests a technological evolution that could redefine diagnostic practices for years to come.
This report serves as a key resource for those looking to gain a thorough understanding of the rapidly advancing field of PCR and its market, offering a comprehensive overview of the sector's trajectory and emerging opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
- Market Guides
- Situation Analysis
- Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
- Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
- Introduction and Market Definition
- PCR Technologies Overview
- Market Definition and Size
- Methodology and Perspective on Healthcare and IVD Industry
- PCR - Guide to PCR Technologies
- Concepts and Applications
- Advantages, Disadvantages, and Types of PCR
- Digital PCR and Isothermal PCR
- Industry Overview
- Players in the Market and Their Roles
- Market Trends
- Drivers of Growth and Limitations
- Development in Diagnostic Technology
- PCR Recent Developments
- Significant Updates and Market Trends
Companies Mentioned
- Abacus Diagnostica
- Abbott Laboratories
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- ADT Biotech
- Agilent/Dako
- Akonni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Anatolia Geneworks
- Applied BioCode
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Aurora Biomed
- Aus Diagnostics
- AVIVA Systems Biology
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- Biocartis
- bioMérieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Bruker
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
- CTK Biotech
- Cue Health
- Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Eiken Chemical
- Enzo Biochem
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fluxergy
- Fujirebio
- Genetic Signatures
- GenMark Dx (Roche)
- Greiner Bio-One
- Hibergene Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- LightDeck Diagnostics
- Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)
- LumiraDx
- Maxim Biomedical
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
- Millipore Sigma
- Minute Molecular
- Mobidiag (Hologic)
- Molbio Diagnostics
- Nanomix
- NGeneBio
- Novacyt
- Operon
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Precipio
- Primerdesign (Novacyt)
- Promega
- Prominex
- Qiagen
- QuantuMDx
- QuidelOrtho
- Randox Toxicology
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- Scope Fluidics
- SD Biosensor
- Seegene
- Siemens Healthineers
- SkylineDx
- Sona Nanotech
- SpeeDx
- Standard BioTools
- Stilla Technologies
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veramarx
- Veredus Laboratories
- Vircell
- Visby Medical
- XCR Diagnostics
- YD Diagnostics
- Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
