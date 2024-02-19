Companion Diagnostics Market Analysis Reveals Impact on Future of Oncology and Precision Medicine Through 2027

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets - the Future of Diagnostics by Application, Technology and Funding With Executive and Consultant Guides 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Emerging Trends in Companion Diagnostics: An In-Depth Industry Forecast and Strategic Insight
The diagnostics landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with the rise of companion diagnostics, marking a paradigm shift to more personalized medical treatments, particularly within oncology. A newly published report, "Companion Diagnostic Markets - The Future of Diagnostics by Application, Technology, and Funding," offers comprehensive insights into the current status and future outlook of this rapidly evolving market.
This extensive analysis delves into the potential of Companion Diagnostics (CDx) to become the standard in personalized healthcare. The report examines the symbiosis between diagnostic companies and the pharmaceutical industry, revealing how strategic alliances are shaping the future of medical diagnostics and treatment.
Key Highlights
- The role of Companion Diagnostics in the burgeoning field of immune-oncology.
- Insights into FDA's supportive stance on CDx, and how it potentially accelerates market growth.
- Data-driven evaluation of market dynamics, including a detailed breakdown across 18 countries and four regions.
Strategic Developments in Companion Diagnostics
In recent years, Companion Diagnostics have made crucial advances, particularly with FDA's proactive approach in approving diagnostics that can match patients with the most effective therapies. The industry outlook foresees a robust integration of Companion Diagnostics into clinical practice, offering tailored therapeutic guidance for patients.
The integration of such CDx tests within the healthcare system signifies a landmark shift from a one-size-fits-all approach to a more nuanced, patient-specific strategy. This is particularly significant in oncology, where Companion Diagnostics are instrumental in identifying the most effective treatment protocols based on individual genetic profiles.
Forecasting Market Growth
The comprehensive analysis provides specific growth estimates and market size projections, which are vital for planning and strategic decision-making. Anticipated trends and demand for new diagnostic technologies are thoroughly outlined, ensuring stakeholders can align their operational and investment decisions with market developments.
Market Forecast and Economic Impact
Included in this in-depth report is a forecast period extending through 2027, equipping industry players with the foresight needed to adapt to future market shifts. The impact of molecular diagnostics becoming more cost-effective is also evaluated, highlighting the significance of economic factors in the expansion and accessibility of Companion Diagnostics.
With the integration of CDx into the mainstream medical practice, the report also serves as a crucial resource for existing medical laboratories and hospital facilities. Decision-makers can utilize the provided information to accurately forecast and prepare for impending changes within clinical settings.
Global Outreach and Detailed Analysis
The global scope of Companion Diagnostics creates vast opportunities, and this report offers meticulous market breakdowns for an array of countries and regions, ensuring relevance across the international healthcare sector. Strategists and analysts have access to the critical data necessary to understand market nuances in their specific areas of interest.
This authoritative publication is essential for those within the diagnostics and pharmaceutical industries seeking to stay at the forefront of Companion Diagnostics trends and harness the full potential of these advancements in the pursuit of enhanced patient care.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction and Market Definition
- Definition of Companion Diagnostics
- Personalized Medicine Revolution
- Market Size and Methodology
- Market Overview
- Players in the Market
- Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics
- Structure of the Industry
- Market Trends
- Drivers of Growth
- Limitations to Growth
- Instrumentation, Automation, and Diagnostic Trends
- Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments
- Significant Developments in Companion Diagnostics
- Profiles of Key Players
- Overview of Key Players in the Market
- The Global Market for Companion Diagnostics
- Market Overview by Country, Application, Funding Source, and Technology
- Global Companion Diagnostic Markets
- Market Analysis by Application, Funding Source, and Technology
- Appendices
- Additional Information on United States Medicare System, IVD Assays, and Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- AccuraGen Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agilent/Dako
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ARUP Laboratories
- AVIVA Systems Biology
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- BioIVT
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMérieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Burning Rock
- Cardiff Oncology
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- Castle Biosciences, Inc.
- CellCarta
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Charles River Laboratories
- Circulogene
- Cizzle Biotech
- Clinical Genomics
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagnologix LLC
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Dxcover
- Element Biosciences
- Enzo Biochem
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fyr Diagnostics
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Holdings
- GenomOncology
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Guardant Health
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- INOVIQ
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivogen
- Invivoscribe
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Lunglife AI Inc
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- miR Scientific
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- NGeneBio
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- PamGene
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer (Revvity)
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- Precision Medicine Group
- PrecisionMed
- Predicine
- Promega
- Qiagen
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Sema Holdings
- Sense Biodetection
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Singular Genomics
- Singulomics
- SkylineDx
- Standard BioTools
- Stilla Technologies
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Todos Medical
- Ultima Genomics
- Veracyte
- Volition
- Vortex Biosciences
- Vyant Bio
