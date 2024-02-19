Global Dewatering Pumps Market on the Rise: Industry Set to Reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dewatering Pumps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the global dewatering pumps market reveals a positive growth trajectory for the industry, with a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.37% from 2022 to 2028. The market size, which stood at US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022, is predicted to reach approximately US$ 8.4 Billion by the conclusion of the forecast period.



Dewatering pumps, paramount in the extraction of excess water from soil or groundwater, are vital across several industries, including construction, mining, and municipal works. The variety of pumps such as submersible, centrifugal end-suction, and well-point piston pumps cater to diverse needs based on the nature of the material to be pumped. This versatility is a key driver in the widespread adoption and market expansion of dewatering pumps globally.

Momentum in Construction and Mining Sectors Propel Market Growth

Urbanization and infrastructural development are propelling residential and commercial construction activities, consequently buttressing the growth of the dewatering pumps market. Initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure— encompassing roads, bridges, and dams—also augment the demand for these pumps due to their role in groundwater management.

Moreover, the burgeoning global energy needs have spurred significant investment in underground mining operations, which in turn is boosting the market size for dewatering pumps. Market leaders are responding by advancing the technology, offering highly efficient, compact, and user-friendly dewatering solutions that incorporate modern features such as automation and high abrasion resistance, aligning with international standards.

Diversified Applications Underpinning Segmental Performance

The report's segmentation analysis illuminates the diverse applications of dewatering pumps, examining types, capacities, and industry applications:

Submersible Dewatering Pumps

Non-Submersible Dewatering Pumps

Capacity-based categories include:

05-3 HP 3-10 HP 10-50 HP Above 50 HP

For applications, the market comprises:

Construction and Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Municipal

Mineral and Mining

Furthermore, pivotal insights into the regional dynamics of the dewatering pumps market are provided, highlighting leading areas such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed research and analysis continue to shine a light on the market's nuances, including the influences of regional trends, the impact of global challenges such as COVID-19 on market performance, and the overall competitive landscape.

An In-Depth Look at Market Dynamics and Competitive Analysis

Within the comprehensive research, experts have examined the entire value chain and have outlined the core factors driving the market, as well as the prevailing market challenges. The report furnishes an exhaustive analysis of the competitive environment, identifying leading players that are navigating the market landscape and shaping the industry's direction.

With its rigorous approach, this analysis is set to become an indispensable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the contours of the dewatering pumps market, assess future opportunities, and make informed strategic decisions.

For those with a vested interest in market trends, regional market potential, or application-based segmentation, this extensive research on the global dewatering pumps market provides invaluable insights into the industry's current standing and growth prospects through 2028.

Key Topics Covered

Market Insights and Trends Overview of Market Dynamics

Key Industry Trends Market Segmentation Types of Dewatering Pumps

Capacity Segmentation

Application Areas Regional Analysis Market Trends and Forecasts Across Different Regions SWOT Analysis Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats Competitive Landscape Analysis of Key Players and Market Structure

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Atlas Copco AB

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

ITT INC.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Sulzer Ltd.

The Gorman-Rupp Company

The Weir Group PLC

Wacker Neuson SE

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfv3l9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment