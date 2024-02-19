Global Automotive Tailgate Market Poised for Strong Growth; Power-Operated Segment Leads Trends

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Tailgate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest research publication on the global automotive tailgate market offers comprehensive insights into the industry's significant growth, anticipated to reach US$ 18.7 Billion by 2028 with a robust CAGR of 5.45%. Driven by the burgeoning automotive industry and vehicle electrification, the market size stood at US$ 13.6 Billion in 2022. In-depth market segmentation analysis, including type, material, vehicle type, and distribution channel, has been meticulously covered in this report.



Automotive Tailgate Market: Innovations Steer Forward as Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Demand Rises

The rapid transition towards vehicle electrification and autonomous technologies is propelling the global automotive tailgate market. The integration of advanced electronic components in tailgates, supporting enhanced security measures and the operational efficiency of vehicles, is stimulating market growth. The surging consumer inclination towards luxury automobiles and increasing purchasing power further contribute to this upward trend.



Key Market Insights and Regional Highlights

Tailgate Market Trends and Developments

A noted surge in the adoption of power-operated automotive tailgates points towards technological innovation and consumer preference for convenience and safety.

Material innovations, such as the use of thermoplastics and polycarbonates, offer durability and potential for design flexibility in tailgate manufacturing.

The Asia-Pacific region exhibits strong growth potential, with countries like China, Japan, and India leading the market expansion.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Hydraulic/Manual Operated and Power Operated. Material: Metal and Plastic. Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket.

The competitive landscape analysis highlights key industry players, focusing on strategic initiatives and product innovations tailored to meet consumer demands and safety standards. The publication draws a clear picture of the industry’s structure, competition degree, driving factors, and challenges shaping the global automotive tailgate market.

Regional Market Dynamics

With North America and Europe consistently contributing to the advancements in the automotive sector, the focus also shifts to emerging regions. Asia-Pacific's market is driven by increasing vehicle production, evolving consumer demands, and technological advancements in the automotive industry.



The in-depth analysis provided by this research report is an indispensable tool for stakeholders, investors, and market participants, offering a detailed understanding of the prevailing market trends and future opportunities in the global automotive tailgate market.

Key Topics Covered

Market Insights and Trends Overview of Market Dynamics

Key Industry Trends Market Segmentation Types of Automotive Tailgates

Material Breakdown

Vehicle Type Segmentation

Distribution Channels Regional Analysis Market Trends and Forecasts Across Different Regions SWOT Analysis Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats Competitive Landscape Analysis of Key Players and Market Structure

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

