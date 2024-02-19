FxBox - Crypto GameFi & DeFi with Forex Trading

Albany, NY, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction FxBox.io:



GameFi, NFTs & DeFi with Forex Trading (Investing & Trading P2E Financial Games).



Fairly organized P2E Web3 GameFi project. Staking & Farming, Mining Currency NFTs, Marketplace NFTs, Decentralized Lottery, Trading from $1, Leverage 1:100 up to 1:1000, Swap Free & $FXB Token Accounts



Box Rules & NFT Probabilities:



FxBox players buy and unlock boxes for NFTs! 90 USDT can open 1 box which generates 1 random NFT and random Mining Power by rarity.



The NFT rarity obtained by opening the treasure box is completely random and is based on an RNG algorithm which generates your random NFT. The probabilities of obtaining NFTs are listed on the table.The opened Cards will be automatically staked and generate Mining Power. The more Mining Power you have, the more FXB tokens you can earn passively.



If you open a box, you may face a cooldown error when trying to sell the newly opened cards. This cooldown lasts 30 - 45 hours and is designed to prevent bad actors from cheating the box system. Please be patient if this occurs.

Only until March 15



BIG DISCOUNT NOW! $90 = $30

Try mining NFTs app.fxbox.io



About Lucky Box: https://fxbox.io/lucky-box/

Don't miss out on the future of finance!



FxBox Features:



NFT MINING



Buy NFTs and stake the mining pool. Earn money online every second. More Mining Power (MP) will bring more revenue.

NFT Currencies provide passive income to YOU as a FXBOX investor. Not only can you trade or stake but you can also mine with passive FXB flowing into your wallet every second with NO WORK required. This mining income is coming in the form of the FXB token.



NFT MARKETPLACE



FxBox Marketplace is where you can sell and buy NFT. You can build your favorite NFT collection and earn commissions from affiliate programs.



NFT FARMING

$FXB Liquidity Pools



$FXB/BNB or $FXB/USDT tokens pairs can be staked and farmed NFTs with reward points, which can be earned daily based on the number of $FXB tokens that you have staked before.

You can claim the desired NFT when a sufficient quantity of points is earned.



$FXB Tokenomics



90% FxBox Community (Based on Mining Pool)

4% For Launchpad, Liquidity pools, Airdrops, Bounty. First year only

6% FxBox Ecosystem (Lottery injections, Forex and Oracle games).



For more info:



Website: https://fxbox.io/

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FxBox_Official





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

