Global Cosmetic Laser Market to Surpass USD 13.18 billion by 2031 Driven by Increasing Demand for Lasers

Westford,USA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the demand for minimally invasive treatments has increased in the global cosmetic laser market. The advantages of such procedures compared to plastic surgery include smaller incisions, faster wound healing, less pain, fewer surgical scars and the risk of having fewer challenges.

Prominent Players of Global Cosmetic Laser Market

Cutera

El.En. S.p.A.

Fotona d.o.o.

Hologic, Inc.

Lumenis

Sharplight Technologies Ltd.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Aerolase Corp.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Biolitec AG

Candela Corporation (Syneron Candela)

Deka Laser Technologies

Energist Ltd.

Erchonia Corporation

Iridex Corporation

Quanta System S.p.A.

Solta Medical (Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

Cosmetic Surgical Centers Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Cases of Obesity

The cosmetic surgical centers segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market. This is due to increased personal awareness of self-exercise and conditioning. Also, the increasing incidence of obesity across the globe is contributing to the expansion of the cosmetic laser market. Body contouring techniques are used to build up sagging skin or remove unwanted fat from different parts of the body, such as the thighs, abdomen and upper body These techniques use techniques such as radiofrequency, cry lipolysis and high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is used.

North America is expected to be the largest cosmetic laser market. Growing number of surgeons, increasing spending power of consumers and increasing research activities in the region are few other factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Non-ablative Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Small Incisions in the Skin

The non-ablative segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global cosmetic laser market, as these devices require small incisions in the skin through which tubes are inserted the laser energy is transmitted through the tubes to the tissues. They are delivered targeted, resulting in fat cell contraction and destruction. Additionally, Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLO) has 1.5% of its shares. is one of the laser-assisted devices currently available fromSmartlipo, Sciton, Inc.; available in ProLipo PLUS and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing opportunities for medical tourism Greater awareness of beauty trends is also expected to contribute to the high growth of this segment of the region during the forecast period. About 70,416 facial plastic surgeries will be performed in India by 2020, according to the International Association of Cosmetic Surgeons. Furthermore, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to propel the global cosmetic laser market in this region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global cosmetic laser market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments of Global Cosmetic Laser Market

In June 2021, Sciton Inc. announced the launch of mJOULE, the company’s latest long wave network in the United Kingdom. This platform incorporates BBL HERO and MOXI technologies, which were developed in response to changing market demand for less time-consuming and more effective treatments.

In June 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc. will have 100,000 shares. and Solta Medical offers The Clear + Brilliant Touch Laser which offers the benefits of two wavelengths for a more consistent and comprehensive healing process for patients of all ages and skin types.

