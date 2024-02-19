NetBet Launches in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - a leading global online casino operator - is thrilled to have launched in the Denmark market after acquiring a Danish Gambling Licence from the Danish Gambling Authority.



With over 20 years of experience delivering the best online casino experience for players across the globe, NetBet is excited to offer their pioneering features and extensive list of games to players within Denmark.

NetBet is globally renowned for offering the latest and best slots on the market. As part of its exciting launch in Denmark, NetBet has partnered with leading games providers Push Gaming and Pragmatic Play.

Push Gaming, most famously known for their Razor Returns games across Europe, pride themselves on their thrilling and exciting games which leave players delighted every time. Notable titles which players can enjoy include the new Razor Shark, Goat Getter, and their newest title, Boss Bear.

Pragmatic Play have long been a player-favourite and their iconic games are available for NetBet players. Titles including Gates of Olympus, Sugar Rush and Sweet Bonanza are already featured in NetBet Denmark’s most popular category, alongside many more.

NetBet Denmark’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici said: “We’re excited to launch in Denmark. Opening in this market is an important next step for our brand as we look to open in more licenced territories within Europe. Our extensive experience of creating exciting and rewarding online casino experiences with our players will be great for our new customers and we look forward to welcoming them to our team.”

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk



