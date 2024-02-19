Global Location-Based Services Market to Generate Over US$ 462.65 Billion in Revenue by 2032, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global location-based services market is projected to grow from US$ 65.79 billion in 2023 to US$ 462.65 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, 2024–2032.

The location-based services market is experiencing an exciting growth trajectory. LBS harnesses the power of real-time geolocation data to offer services and information tailored to a user's physical location. This technology underpins numerous applications, including navigation, local search, targeted advertising, asset tracking, and proximity-based social interactions. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat allow users to geo-tag posts, stories, and check-ins, embedding location data into social interactions. These platforms utilize LBS extensively for features like local business listings, nearby friend suggestions, and location-based ad targeting. Their massive user bases, spanning billions worldwide, create an unparalleled opportunity for location-influenced advertising.

Analysts at Astute Analytica says the potential of location-based services market is only just beginning to be realized. The increasing accuracy of location data, alongside advancements in mobile technology and data analytics, creates exciting opportunities for businesses to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and provide users with more engaging and personalized experiences.

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 462.65 Billion CAGR 24.2% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (49.0%) By Component Solution (56.2%) By Location Type Outdoor (63.1%) By Technology GPS (34.7%) By Application Mapping & GIS (21.7%) By Industry Transportation & Logistic (17.5%) Top Trends AI-powered insights from location data

Indoor LBS for precision tracking

AR experiences tied to location Top Drivers E-commerce growth drives logistics optimization

Demand for personalized customer experiences

Smart city initiatives with LBS Top Challenges Balancing privacy and data usage

Accuracy in complex urban environments

Scaling LBS solutions cost-effectively

Key Emerging Applications of Location-Based Services Market Experiencing Strong Spending Momentum

Businesses across industries are investing heavily in LBS to revolutionize their customer engagement and internal operations. Some of them include:

Hyper-Targeted Marketing: Companies are now able to serve advertisements and promotions with remarkable precision based on a customer's proximity to a store or area of interest. This helps improve campaign ROI and reduce wasted ad spend.

Location-Based Experiences: LBS technology fuels experiences tailored to individuals based on their physical surroundings. Think interactive shopping in a retail store, augmented reality overlays for museum exhibits, or finding out about a restaurant's menu as you walk by.

Asset Tracking & Logistics: Businesses monitor fleets of vehicles or high-value goods in real-time, leading to increased efficiency, optimized routes, and reduced costs.

Current State and Future Landscape of Location-Based Services Market

The LBS market is booming, with estimates suggesting exponential growth over the next five to ten years. This surge is driven by the increased reliance on smartphones with accurate GPS, improved technology infrastructure, and a rise in demand for personalized experiences. Future LBS use-cases likely to gain traction include enhanced navigation experiences in complex indoor settings, integration with wearables and the Internet of Things, and a growing role in the emerging fields of self-driving vehicles and personalized healthcare.

Key Highlights of the Location-Based Services Market Report

Over 80% of marketers believe that location-based data improves campaign performance and targeting.

Apps like Yelp and Foursquare heavily leverage LBS to facilitate local business discovery and reviews.

Delivery giants such as UberEats and Grubhub are entirely dependent on LBS to track orders and optimize routes for their drivers.

Retail chains can send alerts about flash sales to customers as they enter their stores or malls.

Outdoor Mapping Growth: The indoor LBS market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 24.44% through 2032, reaching a value of $238.96 billion by 2032.

Personalized Experiences: 74% of customers express greater satisfaction when brands personalize their experience based on location data. (Think with Google)

Asset Tracking Transformation: LBS applications in industries like logistics and supply chain management can improve asset tracking efficiency by up to 40%.

Smart City Evolution: Smart cities incorporate LBS extensively for managing transportation, resource optimization, and improving public safety.

Augmented Reality Expansion: The rise of AR experiences like in-store navigation or games like Pokemon Go is heavily driven by LBS data. (Forbes)

Targeted Fraud Prevention: Location data aids in flagging suspicious transactions by comparing a user's actual location with purchase locations, mitigating fraud risk. (ACI Worldwide)

Market Concentration: Top 5 Players Captures Around 39% Revenue Share of Global Location Based Services Market

The location-based services market offers a mix of fragmentation and concentration. On the one hand, Astute Analytica see numerous specialized providers tailoring solutions to various industries and use cases. However, geographic concentration often forms around major technology hubs, where innovation finds the resources and talent to flourish. This duality in the market extends to major tech companies as well. Big players like Google, Apple, Microsoft, IBM, and Oracle command nearly 39% of the total market revenue – with Google taking the lion's share at over 15%.

There are compelling reasons for this concentration. Companies like Google benefit from their established dominance in mapping and location-based search. Such vast existing infrastructure makes it easier to develop strong LBS offerings on top of those networks. Further, Apple and Google control the primary mobile operating systems, granting them direct access to user location data. This integration is incredibly difficult for niche competitors to replicate. Lastly, established tech brands in the location-based services market often win out in building user trust for handling sensitive location information, providing another advantage over less well-known providers.

Despite the presence of industry giants, opportunities abound for smaller and specialized LBS providers. Our analyst believes they can succeed by catering to the nuanced needs of particular industries or excel in emerging LBS territories like indoor mapping or hyperlocal targeting services. The evolving LBS landscape ensures there's space for various solutions alongside the market dominance of large tech corporations.

Asia Pacific is Powerhouse of Globa Location Based Services Market With Revenue Contribution of Over 49%

The way Asia Pacific (APAC) is influencing the location-based services market can't be ignored. Explosive urban growth, combined with a huge population of tech-savvy smartphone users fuels unprecedented demand for these services. Think about the region's e-commerce boom – that alone has pushed LBS into the spotlight for logistics efficiency and tailoring the online shopping experience. Giants like China and India are proof of this power.

Crucially, many governments across APAC recognize that tech investment – including LBS solutions – fosters economic growth. This commitment translates into smart city initiatives and public-private partnerships, providing an incredibly fertile ground for innovation. It's a place where support for these technologies is tangible at the highest levels. The region's young, digitally-native population makes adoption seamless. From social media to ride-hailing apps to the latest games, location is frequently baked-in as a natural extension, not a forced feature. This comfort level means a massive, ready-to-engage market for LBS providers.

Real-world applications in the location-based services market are key to understanding the dominance of Asia Pacific region. Ride-hailing apps like Grab, Ola, and Didi transform everyday commutes. Food delivery platforms like Zomato and Meituan couldn't manage their incredible efficiency without real-time tracking. Social media check-ins bring location to the forefront of personal expression. It's about utility and the convenience these services offer. Astute Analytica's predict 40% of LBS growth will come from this region. China is an undisputed leader in terms of investment in LBS development. Perhaps most telling is that 55% of APAC retailers see LBS not as optional, but as a core part of their business strategies. These are powerful indicators of a market in overdrive, leading the global charge.

Top Players in Location-Based Services Market

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ESRI

Google LLC

HERE Technologies

IBM Cooperation

Microsoft Cooperation

Oracle Cooperation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

Zebra Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation

By Components

Solutions Location Intelligence Solutions Location-powered Mobile Applications Location-based Messaging

Services Professional Managed



By Location Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Technology

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Wi-Fi

Cellular ID

Bluetooth beacons

Others

By Application

Inventory Monitoring

Mapping & GIS

Asset Tracking

Proximity Marketing

Social Networking

Fleet Management

Navigation Smart Parking Route Planning

Business Intelligence & Analytics

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Science

IT & Telecom

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Défense

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

