Global Enterprise WLAN Market to Surpass USD 102.96 billion by 2031 Driven by Increasing Demand for IoT Devices

Westford USA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The introduction of WIFI6, a new wireless standard commonly referred to as 802.11ax, will have a beneficial market impact due to the continued expansion of network infrastructure and the growing demand for high-speed Internet speeds and frequent updates to standards for network connectivity internal efficiency increases in the case of higher speeds and power transmission. Organizations placing greater emphasis on creating digital workspaces to improve campus navigation have emerged as a key component of the global enterprise WLAN market expansion .

The global enterprise WLAN market is expected to expand due to the increasing demand for high-speed data connections. Users can save some of their files in the cloud simply because of high-speed Internet access, and employees can easily access and transfer their data to other devices including laptops, phones, and personal PCs so Wireless devices use a wireless local area network (WLAN) to facilitate high-speed data connections. The use of enterprise WLAN solutions has been stimulated by the increasing amount of data required by enterprise applications, leading to overall network scalability and increasing data transmission rates.

Prominent Players of Global Enterprise WLAN Market

Cisco Systems

HPE (Aruba Networks)

Huawei Technologies

Extreme Networks

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

D-Link Corporation

Aerohive Networks

Ruckus Networks (now part of CommScope)

Mojo Networks (now part of Arista Networks)

Mist Systems (now part of Juniper Networks)

Ubiquiti Networks

ADTRAN

Allied Telesis

Cambium Networks

Dell Technologies (Dell EMC)

LANCOM Systems

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Zebra Technologies.

Wireless Access Points Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Wireless Network Technology

Wireless access points will dominate the global enterprise WLAN market with a revenue share of over 32.76% by 2023. Increasing demand for wireless network technology is driving this growth in demand for wireless access points is increasing as companies deploy them the focus is on modernizing their internal services. These techniques enable wireless networks by establishing connections to switches, routers and other network devices. They will ensure uninterrupted signals, improve efficiency and coverage, provide multiple connections, enhance security, increase efficiency and productivity.

North America is expected to account for the largest global enterprise WLAN market share during the forecast period. This is due to increased investments in wireless Wi-Fi technology and leading companies such as Netgear Inc., Verizon, Fortinet, Inc.; available. For example, in February 2021, U.S.-based Verizon Telecommunication Company. spent about US$45 billion to acquire Charter Communications. Such huge investments in wireless technology infrastructure have increased the demand for commercial WLANs.

SMEs Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Rising Emergence of Digital Businesses

SMEs are expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period in the global enterprise WLAN market. This is mainly due to the growth of startups and the emergence of digital businesses. By 2020, for example, there will be more than 63,703 small- and medium-sized IT and digital startups in the United States.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and all major countries have seen impressive growth in the global enterprise WLAN market. Expanding wireless technology and investments by major telecommunication companies are driving the market.

Key Developments of Global Enterprise WLAN Market

In January 2021, Netgear, Inc. will have 100,000 shares. (NASDAQ:NGE) reported $1.5 billion. and network equipment company launched the 'Nighthawk RAXE500 Wi-Fi 6E' Tri-band router at CES 2021. Designed to provide the fastest Wi-Fi speeds of up to 10.8 Gbps Netgear RAXE500 Wi-Fi de mobile two advanced products It happened, including the LAX20 4G LTE Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 router and the Netgear LM1200 4G LTE modem.

In September 2021, D-Link Corporation launched the advanced outdoor technology line 3650AP DIS AC1200 and indoor technology line DIS-2650AP. These products rely on advanced technologies to boost industry through its innovation. This brand accelerated the distribution of solution products in the company’s access point to improve operational efficiency in the business.

Key Questions Answered in Global Enterprise WLAN Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how do these differences shape the market's future growth?

