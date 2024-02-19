Americas Alcoholic Beverages Sponsorship Sector Report: Professional Sports Teams are Numerically the Main Recipient of Sponsorship Deals with 550+ Active Deals in Place

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Alcoholic Beverages Americas 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the alcoholic beverages sector across the Americas region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Across the Americas region American Football has by far the greatest value in deals with alcoholic beverages brands. American Football, by a staggering 388.83 million margin receives the highest value in sports sponsorship from the sector.

Professional sports teams are numerically the main recipient of the alcoholic beverage sector's sponsorship deals, with 564 active deals currently in place. Given the size and revenue achieved by the world's most popular Alcoholic Beverages, it is unsurprising that this sector amounts for some of the biggest sponsorship deals across the Americas with many highly recognized federations, events, and teams, including some of the most profitable sports leagues in the world.



Bud Light spend the most on sponsorship deals across the Americas region. Anheuser-Busch, the brewing giant, agreed a deal in December 2021 to sponsor the National Football League (NFL). Bud Light are the official beer and hard seltzer of the NFL between 2022 and 2025. As is clear, Bud Light have been a staple during the NFL's regular season for many years, however this year saw the beer brand replaced as USA's number 1 best-selling beer.



The majority of spend in the Americas is driven by brands based in the United States. The Dutch brewing company Heineken has not been shy of expanding its sport sponsorship portfolio into the Americas. Heineken is the leading alcoholic beverages brand from outside the Americas in terms of Americas sponsorship portfolio volume and value. Only a small number of brands from Asia are involved in sports sponsorship across the Americas.



A detailed overview of the alcoholic beverages sector across the Americas region. Outlining sectors' influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.



