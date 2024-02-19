Global Identity Analytics Market to Reach Value of USD 30.45 Billion by 2031| Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global identity analytics market is critical in addressing the mounting challenges associated with identity and access management in digital landscape. In an era marked by a surge in cyber threats and data breaches, organizations must seek robust solutions that can effectively authenticate and manage user identities.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Identity Analytics Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 61

Figures – 75

The growth of the global identity analytics market is propelled by key factors particularly the widespread adoption of cloud computing and the surge in digital transformation initiatives across organizations. The need for robust identity analytics solutions becomes paramount as businesses migrate their operations to the cloud and embark on comprehensive digital transformation journeys.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.67 Billion 2031 Value Projection USD 30.45 Billion CAGR 4.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Component

Deployment Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Identity Analytics Market

IBM Corporation

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

RSA Security LLC

NetIQ Corporation

Okta, Inc.

SecureAuth Corporation

Exabeam, Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

One Identity LLC

LogRhythm, Inc.

Ping Identity Corporation

Gurucul Solutions LLC

Centrify Corporation

Evidian

Solutions Segment has Risen Significantly due to Empower Organizations to Detect Anomalies

The most substantial segment within the identity analytics market is the category of solutions. Identity analytics solutions are pivotal tools for organizations, furnishing them with advanced capabilities to scrutinize and manage identity-related data effectively. These solutions empower organizations to detect anomalies, safeguard secure access to critical resources, and ensure a robust identity and access management framework.

North America asserted its dominance in the market, mainly due to its robust presence in advanced technologies and the concentration of several key players within the region. The United States, in particular, played a pivotal role in this regional supremacy by holding a substantial share of the market.

Services Segment to Dominate Market due to Encompass a Range of Critical Offerings

The category of services is the most rapidly expanding sector within the global identity analytics market. Identity analytics services encompass a range of critical offerings, such as consulting, implementation, integration, training, and support services, provided by vendors and service providers.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing sector in the global identity analytics market. This momentum can be attributed to the region's dynamic combination of rapid economic growth, extensive digital transformation initiatives, and rising cybersecurity threats.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global identity analytics market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Identity Analytics Market

In 2022, IBM Corporation unveiled its IBM Security Verify Identity as a Service, a cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution. Distinguished by its innovative application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, this solution offers advanced identity analytics capabilities. It empowers organizations with comprehensive insights into identity-related data and supports risk-based authentication measures, bolstering security and access control.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. recently made an impactful announcement regarding its acquisition of Intello, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) management platform. This strategic move aimed to augment SailPoint's identity analytics capabilities by delivering deeper visibility and enhanced control over SaaS applications.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Identity Analytics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

