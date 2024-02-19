Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market to Surpass USD 68.67 billion by 2030 Driven by Increase in Efficiency Between Arrival and Departure

Westford, USA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airports are constantly being upgraded to improve customer experience and design. To reduce aircraft ground time, increase efficiency between arrival and departure, the aircraft ground operations system participates in various operational tasks speed, flying operations efficiency and accuracy are important in ground operations to reduce turnaround time in the global airport ground and cargo handling market .

Browse in-depth TOC of "Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market”

● Pages - 242

● Tables – 91

● Figures – 77

The global airport ground and cargo handling market is driven by factors such as flight delay avoidance, bag safety and security, and reducing ground time to maintain efficiency. Heavy snowfall and regularly changing weather conditions in some areas such as North America and Europe are heavily influenced by airport operations. Most ground operators use biogas snow machines and other methods of clearing snow from airports. These devices help earth workers reduce their dependence on fuel and cut carbon emissions. These changes are expected to expand the airport’s ground handling business.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/airport-ground-and-cargo-handling-services-market

Prominent Players of Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market

Swissport International AG

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

dnata

SATS Ltd.

AeroGround Berlin GmbH

Bolloré Logistics

Celebi Aviation Holding

ACCIONA Airport Services

AHS Air Handling Services GmbH

DHL Global Forwarding

LUG aircargo handling GmbH

Servisair

TCR Group

Vanderlande Industries

Havaş

ASIG

JBT AeroTech

Swiss WorldCargo

Passenger Services Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Greater Emphasis on Comfort and Security of Passengers

Based on industry, the passenger services segment currently dominates the global airport ground and cargo handling market, and in terms of market share, this segment is expected to continue to grow as passengers are built the greater emphasis on comfort and security. Passenger service enables passengers to move smoothly from initial entry to boarding.

Based on region, the North America region currently dominates the global airport ground and cargo handling market in terms of market share and is predicted to account for the largest share during the forecast period This is due to airport diversification, growing airlines and advance airport modernization costs.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/airport-ground-and-cargo-handling-services-market

Aircraft Baggage and Document Handling Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Increased Need to Move Air Cargo

Apart from this, the aircraft baggage and document handling segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The demand for logistics and document handling is expected to increase due to the increased need to move air cargo and move supplies such as emergency medical care during pandemics in the global airport ground and cargo handling market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a faster rate than other regions during the forecast period in the global airport ground and cargo handling market. The market expansion is expected to increase with the increase in local and international passenger traffic. India’s huge investments in new airport development will fuel demand for land and developed cargo infrastructure.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global airport ground and cargo handling market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/airport-ground-and-cargo-handling-services-market

Key Developments of Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market

In April 2022, AirPro announced a €4 million investment to purchase four Elephant E-Beta de-icers from Westergard. The equipment will be delivered in the summer of 2022 and will be used at Helsinki Airport. It is expected to be the first geothermal utility in Finland to operate an electric ice maker after delivery.

In March 2022, Lufthansa Leos, the ground operations division of the Lufthansa Group, announced that the company had become the Phoenix E, an all-electric aircraft tractor towed by Goldhofer, a new battery-powered vehicle project customers and can carry loads up to 352 metric tons.

Key Questions Answered in Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how do these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Slate Market

Global Cable Management System Market

Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market

Global Aircraft Computers Market

Global Flight Tracking System Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com