Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

Today, primary insider Per A. Sørlie, President & CEO, exercised 60,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 91.35 per share, and in separate transactions, purchased and sold the same number of shares.



The shares are drawn from Borregaard’s holdings of treasury shares.

Please, see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

After the transactions, Per A. Sørlie owns 165,351 shares and holds 110,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 941,000. Borregaard owns 427,384 treasury shares, representing 0.43% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 19 February 2024

Contact:

Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President, +47 918 34 108

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.





Attachment