Global Hairdryer Market to Surpass USD 15.6 billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Adoption of Westernized Lifestyle

Westford, USA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super hair dryers encourage manufacturers to constantly improve in the global hairdryer market . Cloud Nine Airshot is infused with clay-based moisturizing vitamins. The evolution of the smart hair dryer is the desire of consumers to dry their hair faster.

Browse in-depth TOC of "Hairdryer Market”

● Pages - 247

● Tables – 61

● Figures – 75

Consumers choose hair dryers with the right temperature because they can dry their hair quickly and efficiently in the global hairdryer market. On the other hand, hairdryer companies are innovating in a smaller way.

Cordless Segment to Dominate Market Owing to its Ease of Use

Ionic tourmaline dryers with different attachments, speeds and temperature settings are among the manufacturers products that are gaining popularity due to their ease of use while wireless and portable hairdryers can meet their needs for convenience when people are on the move or power outage. Leading manufacturers using lithium and silicon batteries are developing new portable dryers with smart sensors that monitor local moisture levels and automatically adjust the temperature settings Through the forecast period these products are expected to drive the global hairdryer market improvement in the cordless category.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global hairdryer market share. China and India are expected to soon offer significant opportunities for hair shampoo distributors and manufacturers. India and Japan are likely to witness significant growth in the sector during the forecast period, owing to high demand for hair products from consumers in these countries. These countries are expected to dominate the hair dryer market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is expected to expand during the forecast period owing to strong innovations by manufacturers, including new designs and higher quality products.

Cord Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to its High Strength

The market share of cord is the largest segment in the global hairdryer market. These products are loaded with high strength and energy consumption. Consequently, wireless direct-current materials are thought to be more effective. The market segment is expanding due to the rise in saloon decorations.

Europe is expected to be the second largest global hairdryer market during the forecast period. Hair dryer market size in terms of value will be in Germany in 2022, which also accounted for market size to a strong infrastructure and a banking system in place, the demand for hairspray in Germany is expected to grow modestly in the coming years.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global hairdryer market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments of Global Hairdryer Market

In August 2022, Panasonic released a new nanoe™ hair dryer designed for travel and small spaces. Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W), the ideal styling tool for anyone looking for a luxurious salon-style temperature but with practice space at home or frequent travelers.

In May 2022, Beauty Industry Group (BIG) will offer Bellamy Hair Bellamy’s products and services under their existing brand as part of the BIG portfolio and the company will remain headquartered in Chatsworth, California It will operate.

